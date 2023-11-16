You Can Win A Trip To Montreal To Dine With Star Chef Laurent Dagenais & Campo Viejo
Now's your chance to score a one-of-a-kind experience, flights and accommodation included!
Are you into living life to the fullest, eating delicious food and drinking good wine?
Thanks to Spanish wine brand Campo Viejo, you could snag an exclusive dining experience in Montreal, hosted by beloved social media star and chef Laurent Dagenais.
Adored by his millions of followers for his infectious creativity and fun approach to cooking, Dagenais is all about embracing his fiery passion for cooking and relishing every culinary creation. It's this very passion that sets him apart and makes him the ideal guide for your upcoming gastronomic journey.
Laurent embodies the very essence that Campo Viejo seeks to impart — living life to the fullest, one delectable dish at a time.
Campo Viejo Ecologico Rioja. Right: Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva.@campoviejo | Instagram, Courtesy of Campo Viejo
The brand, hailing from Spain's Rioja region, believes in savouring life and their wines reflect that ethos. Made with a perfect blend of traditional and progressive winemaking methods, each bottle is a masterpiece.
Another important goal for Campo Viejo is helping to create a sustainable future where their land can continue to thrive for years to come. With its one-of-a-kind Rioja production facility, this Spanish winery aims to reduce their impact on the environment and carbon emissions at every stage of production.
The prize
And now for the main course — your chance to win big*. One lucky winner and their (perhaps luckier) plus one will jet off from anywhere in Canada to Montreal for two nights. Accommodation is covered and you even get some spending money while you're there.
The pièce de résistance? An unforgettable dining experience with Laurent Dagenais.
On the big night, you'll enjoy a one-of-a-kind tasting experience of Campo Viejo wines and dinner with Dagenais at one of his favourite Montreal restaurants, L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel. Clear your calendar, as this delectable rendezvous is expected to take place the weekend of January 12-14, 2024.
How to enter the contest
Ready to enter? From November 16 until December 15, 2023, head over to the entry form to throw your hat in the ring for a chance to share an evening with Laurent Dagenais in one of Canada's top foodie destinations.
Wine is where passion meets tradition, and Campo Viejo knows how to combine both with flair. It's the brand that brings the colours of Spain's vibrant culture to your glass, and this contest is your ticket to an unforgettable escape filled to the brim with food, wine and joy.
