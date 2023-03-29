A Woman Asked Her Guests To Pay For Their Food At A Dinner She Hosted & People Are In Shock
"If you invite someone for dinner, you supply…dinner."
Being invited to a friend's house for dinner and getting charged for the meal isn't necessarily the most conventional thing to do. However, a woman recently experienced this particular situation after having to pay for her food during a gathering with friends.
TikTok user Ashley Nichols (@ashleynichols711) talked about the event on the social media app, gaining over 400,000 views in less than four days after posting her now-viral clip.
"Ok, so we’re going to have dinner with friends, and my friend invited us to her house for dinner. She said, ‘everybody, bring their own steak,' which is reasonable," Nichols says in the video. "Then she said she would get other food to go along with the meal and that she would tell us the price. Then she sent us a message and said that each couple owed $12 for our baked potato and a salad."
On the post, the content creator proceeds to ask TikTokers if they’ve ever been charged for having dinner at a friend’s home. Then she follows to show a plastic bag filled with quarters that she and her friends decided to use as a payment method "just to make fun of her."
While at her friend’s home, Nichols shows a tip jar — which was later confirmed by her in the comment section that was taken by another friend as a joke — and the outside of the residence.
"This friend that is charging for the baked potato and salad does not live in a trailer or something. She lives in this nice neighborhood, this nice big house," Nichols mentions in the clip. "She’s not poor by any means."
People in the comment section are shocked by the host's invitation, sharing their disagreement on paying for food after being invited to a friend’s house for dinner.
"Ummm, no. I’m going to Texas Roadhouse at this point," one person shared.
"When a large group of us are camping, we bring our own steaks and then go in together for all other meals, but that’s camping. Hosting, I would never," another user wrote.
"If you invite someone for dinner, you supply…dinner," someone else chimed in.