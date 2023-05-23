A Woman Ruined A Credit Card Hacker’s Flight & People Are Sharing Their Revenge Stories
The audacity!
It is unusual for hackers to reach out to you, revealing their identity, after they’ve obtained all your credit card information. However, a woman recently received an email from her credit card’s hacker after she canceled a flight the stranger booked using her money.
Reddit user u/AshesfallforAshton shared on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit a screenshot of an email she received from the hacker, in which he asked her why she had canceled their flight.
"Why was my flight canceled? Could you please respond? I have a family event to attend," the email reads.
In the Reddit post, the woman explained that she believes her credit card got hacked via her Gmail account because the hacker signed up for Priceline, an online travel agency, by logging in with the Gmail button option.
"I called my bank and canceled it," the Redditor wrote. "I logged into Priceline to see if I could get any information about the person who booked the flight. I saw I could cancel it for no charge. So I did because it was going to be faster to get a refund from Priceline than my bank."
Two days after the flight cancelation, the woman received the email mentioned in the post, which included a photo and phone number from the hacker. The information also matched the one found on the flight reservation.
Other Redditors are jumping into the conversation and sharing their revenge stories.
"Reminds me of when some guys broke into my house, stole my phone, and then took a group photo with it," a user shared, adding the photo of the presumed robbers. "It got automatically uploaded to my Google account along with their location. I took it to the police, and they did absolutely nothing about it, lmao."
"I found the guy who stole my bike a week after it happened. I was driving over a bridge and spotted him," another Redditor commented. "I just waited for him to get to the bottom and stood in his way. He had no idea it was me. I wrestled the bike back from him, and the guy had the nerve to ask if I’d follow him to his friends’ house because he didn’t want to walk the five miles to get there. I told him he made me walk, so now he got to."
Other users couldn't believe the audacity some people have.
"LMAO, the audacity of these f*cking people, man. Unbelievable," a Redditor added, sharing a story about the time someone stole the front wheel of his bike and happened to catch the presumed thief walking with the wheel.
"I confronted him, and he said, 'I couldn’t have it because he needed it for his bike.' Motherf**er, I need it for my bike. That’s why it was attached. I think the terrifying thing is that they actually think like this and see no issue whatsoever."