University of Guelph, police to join 'homecoming working group' after chaotic party

Working group set after Guelph homecoming chaos
Working group set after Guelph homecoming chaos
The director of Guelph General Hospital's emergency department says programs like the University of Guelph's campus alcohol recovery room can help with the allocation of medical resources and ease pressure on hospitals. A University of Guelph sign in Guelph, Ont. is shown on Friday, March 24, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon
Writer

Police in Guelph say they're establishing a "homecoming working group" to manage large unsanctioned gatherings after a chaotic University of Guelph party made headlines last week.

Police say the working group is being jointly created with the city, the University of Guelph and Guelph General Hospital to support community safety and identify ways to hold offenders accountable. 

The force says police, the hospital and municipal services already do extensive planning each year in the run-up to homecoming, but "this year demonstrated that the environment surrounding unsanctioned gatherings has changed."

Videos from an off-campus homecoming party on Sept. 26 showed massive crowds of young people in the streets, with some throwing bottles and other objects as police officers tried to control the situation.

Guelph police said at the time the gathering was "significantly larger" than similar events in recent years and officers were dealing with people climbing buildings, as well as shoplifting and vandalism at nearby businesses.

University of Guelph president Rene Van Acker said last week the party risked the safety of students and neighbours and the university was reviewing the incident. 

Police say social media and "individuals who encourage disorder" have played key roles in escalating the size and risks of unsanctioned gatherings.

They say the working group will meet regularly to consider recommendations on how to prevent and respond to gatherings of this kind. 

Last week, police asked for the public's help identifying people seen in social media videos of the Sept. 26 party. 

The force said several people were charged with criminal and provincial offences over that weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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