World Cup driving spike in counterfeit goods, U.S., Canadian border officials say

World Cup driving increase in counterfeit goods
World Cup driving increase in counterfeit goods
FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, from left to right, Canada Soccer President Peter Augruso and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose with Canadian team jerseys that were presented to Montagliani and Infantino, during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Canadian and U.S. border law enforcement officials say they expect to see an increase in counterfeit goods linked to the World Cup.

Officials from the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit made the comments during a panel event at the U.S. embassy in Ottawa today.

Media representatives were invited to attend a portion of the event, which was held on a not-for-attribution basis and attended by law enforcement, lawyers and individuals who work in the sports industry.

Lawyer David Lipkus says there is a lot of fan demand and counterfeits are flooding the marketplace.

Two people were arrested in Toronto earlier this week after the seizure of more than 16,000 items of counterfeit soccer merchandise.

Lipkus says that “eye opening” number indicates the scale of the problem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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