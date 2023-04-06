These Are The World's 10 Richest Women & Many Of Them Inherited Billion-Dollar Empires
We're talking serious family wealth.
Forbes recently released its list of the world's richest people, and while the gender gap remains a prevalent issue in society, women are slowly starting to become more common in the billionaires' club.
In fact, according to Forbes, there are 337 women billionaires around the world in 2023, up from 327 the previous year. These women command a slightly larger portion of the billionaire population, with 13% compared to 12% in 2022.
The top 10 richest women in the world are worth so much that their combined net worth adds up to an astonishing $365.1 billion, according to Forbes.
Here are the 10 richest women in the world as of March 2023.
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers - $80.5 billion
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the L'Oréal heiress, is the world’s richest woman for the third year in a row.
Her net worth is $80.5 billion, up nearly $5 billion from the previous year. The bump in her net worth is likely because of the cosmetic company’s 12% rise in stocks since last year. She also pledged $230 million for Notre Dame Cathedral’s reconstruction, alongside L’Oréal.
Julia Koch - $59 billion
Julia Koch, with a net worth of $59 billion, is the second-richest woman in the world. She owns 42% of the conglomerate Koch Industries, along with her three children, and oversees the David H. Koch Foundation.
She inherited a major stake in Koch Industries when her husband, David Koch, died at age 79 in August 2019.
In January, she was appointed as a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Alice Walton - $56.7 billion
Alice Walton, worth $56.7 billion, inherited a stake in Walmart from her father, Sam Walton, who was a co-founder of the company.
The 73-year-old is known in her home state of Arkansas for opening the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, featuring works from the likes of Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell and Mark Rothko.
Jacqueline Mars - $38.3 billion
Jacqueline Mars, 83, and her brother, John Mars, each own an estimated one-third of Mars Inc., the candy and pet food multinational giant. They produces household favourites such as M&M’s, Hubba Bubba and Snickers.
Their net worth is $38.3 billion each, according to Forbes.
Mars was founded by their grandfather, Frank C. Mars, in 1911.
Miriam Adelson - $35 billion
Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands, the world's largest casino operator, is the fifth richest woman in the world. Her net worth is $35 billion.
Adelson, 73, inherited the stake as a result of the death of her husband Sheldon Adelson in 2021. Aside from her husband's wealth, Adelson was a medical doctor and gave nearly $1 billion to fund medical research and drug discovery over her lifetime.
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant - $31.2 billion
Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, the cofounder of MSC, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, is worth $31.2 billion, making her the sixth richest woman in the world.
The 78-year-old cofounded MSC with her husband, Gianluigi, in 1970 with one ship and the company has blown up since.
She joins the top 10 richest women in the world this year after Forbes revamped its valuation of MSC.
She's also the highest-ranked self-made billionaire on the women's list.
Susanne Klatten - $27.4 billion
Susanne Klatten, with a net worth of $27.4 billion, owns 19% of German automaker BMW. She also owns Altana, a chemicals company founded by her grandfather.
The 60-year-old is also an economist with an M.B.A.
Gina Rinehart - $27 billion
Gina Rinehart, worth $27 billion, is the eighth richest woman in the world. She inherited her fortune from her father, Lang Hancock, a mining magnate. She expanded the family mining business, Hancock Prospecting, and has investments in media, agriculture, and real estate.
Although her net worth has dropped by 11% since March of last year, the 69-year-old still remains the wealthiest person in Australia.
MacKenzie Scott - $24.4 billion
The ninth richest woman in the world is MacKenzie Scott, with a net worth of $22.6 billion.
Scott took 4% of Amazon's shares with her following her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019.
Her fortune dropped by $19.2 billion in the past year as shares of Amazon tumbled. Scott, 52, has also made several enormous charitable donations totalling more than $14 billion.
Iris Fontbona - $23.1 billion
The tenth richest woman in the world is Iris Fontbona, with a net worth of $23.1 billion.
The 80-year-old's fortune makes her the wealthiest woman in Latin America.
Fontbona is the widow of Chilean tycoon Andrónico Luksic, who before dying in 2005, built a mining and beverages empire.
- The Richest People In 2023 Were Ranked & Elon Musk Isn't The Biggest Billionaire Loser ›
- The World's Richest Men Doubled Their Wealth During COVID & Here's What They're Worth Now ›
- Elon Musk Is Not The World's Richest Man Anymore & Here's Who Took His Place ›
- The World's Richest Gen Z Billionaires Were Ranked & Here's How They Made Their Fortunes ›