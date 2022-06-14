WWE’s New Virginia Recruit Has 6 Sisters & Doesn’t Mind Little Caesars Stuffed Crust Pizza
KeShaun Moore just made history!
KeShaun Moore is the first-ever Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) signee to join a diverse group of college athletes for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The company announced its line-up for this year's "Next In Line" class, in a press release on Monday.
The 15-athletic roster includes players from various sports across men's and women's basketball, gymnastics, cheerleading, football, etc.
Each participant will get to build their brand and likeness as a professional athlete at the performance center in Orlando, Florida.
Moore will also be eligible for a lucrative contract with the wrestling establishment. It could go up to $250,000 a year, as per previous statements made by Triple H, who heads WWE’s talent development wing.
At 6’3, the Hampton Pirate is from Suffolk, Virginia, and was a standout athlete at Kings Fork High School.
Moore, now 23, is already in his senior year of eligibility as a linebacker at Virginia’s Hampton University and was delighted that his six sisters can root for him during this journey. "[My sisters] were amazed that I could really be a part of something like WWE," Moore said.
His sisters were especially surprised by his journey, having watched him grow up in front of their eyes. One of his sisters made him an uncle back in 2019 after giving birth to a boy. “Uncle Moe” took to Twitter and expressed his joy saying, “My nephew [is going] to be a problem.”
Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame will host the program and recognize the athletes between June 13 and June 15.
This is going to be Moore’s first visit to Atlanta, and he’s in good spirits for the experience. "It’s going to be a great opportunity to network, and get to witness the culture of Atlanta," he said.
Virginia native coach Robert Prunty hopes the NIL deal will "open doors" for athletes to be properly compensated for the use of their image amongst collegiate sports spectators.
Benching more than 450 pounds and squatting over 650 pounds, we’re pretty sure leg day is not skipped at all.
With all of that weight, it’s no wonder why Coach Prunty believes Moore is "built like one of the WWE wrestlers."
"[KeShaun] told me he’s been a big fan of the WWE since he was a little kid, and that if the NFL doesn’t work out, he’d like to wrestle for them," Prunty explained.
Speaking of Georgia, it is home to ten HBCUs that have been included in pop culture for years. However, schools such as Morehouse, Morris Brown, Clark Atlanta University, and Spelman have always been popular focal points in education, not sports, and certainly not professional wrestling.
The five HBCUs in Virginia — Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg — generate more than 8,000 jobs per year. But very few of them are as glamorous as an offer from WWE.
So basically, Mr. Moore just made history! We wish him the best for his professional wrestling journey and hope that this is one of the many firsts for promising HBCU grads.