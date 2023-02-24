You Can Customize Your Own Batch Of Wine At This Boutique Winery
You don’t have to break the bank to get a good bottle of wine!
If you want the perfect bottle of wine and don’t want to spend all your rent money, we've got you covered. Vin Bon has 20 locations across the GTA where you can craft your own award-winning wine for a fabulous price! Create fun personalized labels to celebrate special occasions or anything that represents you – Pet portraits are always a great choice.
They have over 100+ wines from around the world to choose from, and if wine’s not your thing they also have ciders and non-alcoholic products at select locations. Make it a fun outing with friends or an educating 1 on 1 experience with their knowledgeable specialists to see what beverage is right for you!
Vin Bon
Price: Starting at $123 Per Wine Package (All packages create 25 bottles of wine)
Where: 20+ locations in the GTA
Details: Make an award-winning bottle of wine for as low as $5 per bottle. Over 100+ wines to choose from, including ciders and non-alcoholic products. Contains less than 1/10th of the preservatives or additives found in traditional retail wine purchased from a liquor store. All of the wines are certified vegan. All Package Prices Include Fresh Juice, FOP Service, Corks, Shrink Caps, And Personalized Labels. Custom Labels, Bottles And Taxes Extra. Must Be 19 Years Of Age Or Older.