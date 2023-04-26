You Can Hike To Dazzling Blue Waterfalls Near The Grand Canyon & It's A Best-Kept Secret
These are waterfalls worth the chase.
Just outside of the Grand Canyon lies sparkling turquoise cascades that will take your breath away, and it's a best-kept secret. You have to hike to get there, and it's quite a challenge, but it's definitely a waterfall worth chasing.
These natural wonders are located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation in the Supai Village on the south end of the National Park. It consists of Beaver Falls and Mooney Falls as part of the Havasupai waterfalls, and the Tribe administers the land, so you'll need to obtain a permit to make a reservation to go.
Havasupai stands for "People of the Blue-Green Water," and the scenery of the hike is so incredibly striking. The blue water contrasted against the burnt orange rock is unlike anything you've ever seen.
@travelih
This place is beautiful😍 #travel #explore #adventure #usatravel #arizona #havasupai #travelguide #placestovisit #travellocations
Although this place looks almost like Avatar's Pandora with an Arizona twist, it is quite a rigorous trail if you're up for the challenge.
The National Park Service wrote on its website that you should "make sure you are fit, athletic, well-hydrated and prepared for a difficult desert hike."
During the summer, temperatures can reach as high as 115 degrees, and the area will close if it gets higher than that. The trails are in season from February-November. Floods can occur from June-August, so it is important to be aware of the weather conditions if you’re planning a visit.
@a.wanderfull.life
Replying to @frex__mcgee The Ropes & Chains Hike in Havasupai aka the hike down to the base of Mooney Falls was one of my most favorite hikes ever. It was a litlle bit of A LOTTA crazy but you’ll feel like you earned your Goonies Stripes when you’re done.🙌🏼🏴☠️🙌🏼 #havasupai #mooneyfalls #havasupaifalls #havasufalls #beaverfalls #havasucreek #supaivillage #bucketlisttravel #bucketlisthike #bucketlisttrip #dreamtrip #dreamhike #dreamtravel #hikingszn #hiketok #hikingadventures #goonies #arizonahiking #deserthiking #waterfalls
If you so choose, you can also go camping on the grounds of the falls, but you must abide by the Tribe's rules and tips listed on their official webpage.
The Tribe encourages you to bring at least one gallon of water per person, and they also advise you to wear closed-toed shoes. Water shoes are also recommended, and be sure to bring plenty of clean, dry socks. It is a slippery hike, so being extra careful with your steps is important, as there are no nearby healthcare facilities in case of an injury.
While this hike has a lot of danger zones to be cautious of, once you get there, you can witness the incredible Beaver Creek, which almost looks like turquoise lily pads of rushing water.
This hike is an adventurer's dream, and although it has a lot of steps to take in order to see it, this hidden gem is one of its kind.
You'll snap memories that last a lifetime and feel so rewarded when you make it down to the bottom of the falls. You can even swim in the pond to cool off when you're done.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.