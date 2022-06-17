You Can Join In The Hype For The Canadian Grand Prix With Heineken's Epic Giveaway
Turn your home into a Formula 1 paradise!
For motorsports fans around the country, nothing gets hearts racing like the Canadian Grand Prix*, which kicks off in Montreal today. And this summer, Heineken is giving Formula 1 devotees the chance to win a one-of-a-kind prize that will make this year’s Grand Prix circuit one for the books.
While the track is what most people see, F1 races are won by the genius, skill and comradery of the team in the pit, working like a well-oiled machine with the driver and vehicle to achieve victory.
As the official beer partner of F1, Heineken wants to give fans the best seats in the house — without them having to leave home. How? The legendary Pit Wall is back!
Heineken’s Pit Wall has everything you need to feel like you’re right in the action at an upcoming grand prix of your choice. And with the battle for the World Championship heating up, there’s no better place to be.
The Pit Wall is kitted out with everything you need to enjoy an F1 race, including TV screens that show the track from every angle, iPads with real-time telemetry updates and headsets to listen in on the pit.
There are two comfy stools, glassware and frosty cans of Heineken 0.0 and Lager. Heineken’s also throwing in a whole bunch of goodies, so you can enjoy the experience in style.
There are two Pit Wall prizes up for grabs, and the lucky winners won’t have to lift a finger setting up — everything will be installed and ready to go in time for the winner’s race of choice.
If the thought of this prize gets you revved up (and you’re of legal drinking age), use the entry form below for your chance at winning the ultimate
F1 viewing experience this summer, thanks to Heineken. Entries open June 17 and close July 15, 2022.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.