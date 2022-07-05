You Can Vibe Like A VIP With RBCxMusic At Festivals This Summer & Here's How To Get In
Level up everything you love about live music.
Getting to escape to one of Canada’s music festivals is one of the best things about summer. Nothing beats seeing your favourite artists with your closest friends by your side — and if you can get the VIP treatment, then all the better!
This year, RBCxMusic has epic plans to make your festival experience one to remember, with perks for RBC clients and music fans across the country.
From exclusive performances by up-and-coming Canadian artists to immersive digital scavenger hunts, RBCxMusic has plenty of great ideas for things to enjoy at this summer's hottest festivals.
RBCxMusic House Of Ideas
Dedicated to celebrating the iconic ideas that bring music to life, the RBCxMusic House of Ideas is the ultimate place to soak up creative vibes.
There’s an interactive gallery to explore, a crowd-surfing foam pit to leap into, plus free snacks and even an elevated viewing deck, so you can get the best view of the main stage while you dance the night away.
This exclusive area is open to RBC clients, who can bring their guests with them.
You can find RBCxMusic’s House of Ideas at:
- FVDED in the Park (Vancouver), July 8-9, 2022
- Chasing Summer (Calgary), July 30-31, 2022
And those aren't the only events to benefit from an RBCxMusic idea — select festivals will also feature augmented-reality scavenger hunts. You can unlock one-of-a-kind prizes just by using your phone to explore the festival and discover hidden RBCxMusic "X"s.
Keep an eye out for RBCxMusic’s AR scavenger hunt at:
- Cavendish Beach Music Festival (P.E.I.), July 7-9, 2022
- RBC Bluesfest (Ottawa), July 7-17, 2022
- ÎLESONIQ (Montreal), August 5-7, 2022
Plus, popular venues in Toronto (Budweiser Stage, Scotiabank Arena and RBC Echo Beach) have exclusive RBCxMusic VIP areas, priority express lanes for entry, as well as ticket giveaways and upgrades — giving RBC clients and music fans the best seats in the house.
Putting Canadian Music Centre Stage
Not only is RBCxMusic bringing you exclusive elevated experiences, but they're also helping you discover your new favourite musicians.
RBCxMusic believes that every talented, passionate and driven artist should have the chance to pursue a career in music. To date, they've helped over 150 artists from across the country be discovered by new audiences through the First Up with RBCxMusic program.
With the long-anticipated return to live music this summer, RBCxMusic is finding even more ways to lift up emerging Canadian talent. Thanks to RBC, this summer, you can catch two First Up with RBCxMusic Featured Artists live.
If you’re at Cavendish Beach Musical Festival on July 8, don’t miss local artist Logan Richard belting out his catchy pop hooks.
In Ottawa, Vancouver-based three-piece Ludic will take the stage at RBC Bluesfest on July 15 to perform their unique brand of “alien Motown.” Just try not to bust a move to these funky jams.
How To Get In
If you’re already an RBC client, you can benefit from all the RBCxMusic perks, like access to the House of Ideas, AR experiences, express entry lanes and more.
Plus, RBC clients can bring along their guests, even if they’re not clients. After all, everyone should be able to get a taste of the VIP life from time to time.
RBCxMusic is the sweet sound of a better music festival experience. So when you’re heading out to a festival this summer, remember to vibe like a VIP.
