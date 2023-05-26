You Could Win Your Own Custom KD Cup & Here's How
A snack that's made just for you!
With summer around the corner and schedules getting busier, KD Cups are the ultimate cheesy snack for any occasion. Kraft Dinner Cups? More like Kraft Afternoon Snack on the Dock Cups. This May, KD is giving you the chance to win a free coupon for a KD Cup of your own, and all you have to do is replace the word “Dinner” with your favourite snacking occasion at KDCups.com for a chance to win. But wait, it gets even better! Select participants will receive their very own custom KD Cup, with the name they suggested printed right on it. Talk about personalized snacking!
These snack-sized cups are the ultimate convenient and crave-worthy snack and, with flavours like Poutine, Jalapeño, and Three Cheese, you're sure to find something that satisfies any craving. So, next time you need a snack that won't slow you down, grab a KD Cup and enjoy that classic KD flavour in just 3.5 minutes.
KD Cups Sweepstakes
When: May 2023
Address: Participants located in Canada only, excluding Quebec
Why You Need To Enter: With flavours like Poutine, Jalapeño, and Three Cheese, KD Cups are sure to satisfy any craving. Don’t forget to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win your own custom KD Cup – it’s the snack that’s made just for you!