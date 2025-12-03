Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Inside the '$100K facelift' — A Toronto facial surgeon explains the on-trend procedure

Dr. Cory Torgerson has over 20 years of experience in bespoke facial design.

Dr. Cory Torgerson performs surgery in an operating room assisted by a nurse.

There's more to the six-figure facelift than you might expect.

Courtesy of Dr. Cory Torgerson Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Editor, Studio

If you've noticed an uptick on your social media of revered Hollywood figures with new, taut, youthful-looking faces, you're not alone. The facelift is having a moment, particularly a procedure referred to as the "six-figure facelift."

Narcity spoke with Dr. Cory Torgerson, a Toronto head and neck surgeon and expert in the designer facelift, to find out what it is and why people are suddenly so interested in it.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

According to Dr. Torgerson, the first mistake people make is assuming that the six-figure facelift is one procedure. He explained: "This is a comprehensive deep plane facelift combined with complementing procedures like eyelift surgery, browlift, lip lift and laser resurfacing."

Which means that the "$100K facelift" is, in reality, a suite of services that combine into a designer facelift, custom-created for the individual patient's needs. While no two are the same, one thing they have in common is a deep-plane facelift.

Comparing a conventional facelift to a deep plane facelift is one of the easiest ways to understand the differences. A conventional facelift tightens the SMAS (superficial musculoaponeurotic system), which is the fibrous layer that connects the skin to the fat pads and facial muscles underneath.

A deep plane facelift goes beneath the SMAS, releases the ligaments, and repositions that deeper layer of tissue back to its previous position, which makes the face look more youthful. It becomes a six-figure facelift when it's combined with other procedures, like eye lifts, chin and jaw reshaping, or skin resurfacing.

Why do people get designer facelifts?

Dr. Cory Torgerson performing facial plastic surgery. The 'six-figure facelift' is a carefully planned combination of procedures. Courtesy of Dr. Cory Torgerson Facial Cosmetic Surgery

While it's certainly a big commitment to undergo a designer facelift, Dr. Torgerson says there are marked benefits: "It combines the impact and longevity of a deep plane facelift with additional adjunct procedures to unify and magnify the overall result."

Because a designer facelift involves a custom combination of procedures, undergoing them in one surgery has other benefits.

"Scheduling surgical procedures separately often results in repeated recovery periods," explained Dr. Torgerson. "By combining them into one carefully planned surgical session, patients achieve a more harmonious overall result while minimizing total downtime."

Can you get a six-figure facelift in Canada?

For someone looking into a designer facelift, it may be tempting to look outside of Canada for the best surgical expertise and care, not realizing world-class care is available closer to home — at Dr. Torgerson's Yorkville clinic.

"Our Centre of Excellence is uniquely positioned in Canada as one of the only fully integrated facilities that spans the complete continuum of care — from medi-spa services and advanced non-surgical treatments to one of Canada's busiest hair transplant facilities and a fully accredited, hospital-grade surgical centre and dedicated recovery suites."

A light-filled waiting room with yellow chairs, flowers in a vase and a white reception desk. Dr. Cory Torgerson Facial Cosmetic Surgery in Yorkville, ON. Courtesy of Dr. Cory Torgerson Facial Cosmetic Surgery

While he is, of course, committed to providing the best results from a clinical perspective, Dr. Torgerson has a lot to say about the customer experience that patients receive at his Toronto clinic, describing it as "first-class concierge service."

As well as meeting with Dr. Torgerson, the patient will also have their own personal surgical consultant to accompany them throughout the experience.

"We make the time to really listen to the patient's primary concerns [and] review their complete medical history," he said. "We explain the aging process and the procedures and products targeted specifically to improve their concerns."

When asked about the most valuable lesson he's learned in his career as a facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Torgerson said: "Perfection is the enemy of good — but getting as close as possible is redemption."

To learn more about designer facelifts, visit Dr. Cory Torgerson's website or follow him on Instagram.

The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.


