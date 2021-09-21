Trending Tags

11 University Fashion Essentials Every Student Should Have In Their Wardrobe

Be ready for any weather or event!

11 University Fashion Essentials Every Student Should Have In Their Wardrobe
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We're just a few weeks into the school year and students are finally back on campus.

While online classes and early study groups might mean that your daily apparel now consists of 99% sweatpants and hoodies, here are 11 other staples that every college or university student should have in their closet.

Soul of London Fluid Suit Slim Fit

Simons

Price: $195

Details: Having one suit on hand will having you looking sharp for that spontaneous networking event or job interview. This one is a great price for a university student and comes in black, blue and red. Make sure you have at least one nice dress shirt for those business casual events, too.

$195 On SIMONS

Calvin Klein Sleeveless Bodycon Dress

The Bay

Price: $159

Details: For the ladies, a nice professional dress will save you the effort of having to pair pants and a top. A good pair of pumps or nice flats won't hurt to have either.

$159 On THE BAY

Dynamite Irina Straight Leg Jeans

Dynamite Clothing

Price: $59.95

Details: A good pair of straight-leg jeans are the perfect pants that'll help you look more put together than your sweats. Wear them with a plain tee for class and then pair them with a tube top for a night out.

$59.95 On DYNAMITE CLOTHING

Doc Marten 1490 Lace-Ups

Price: $220

Details: Doc Martens are a sturdy shoe that'll get you through rain and shine and stay comfy while you walk from class to class. They'll also go with anything from jeans to a dress.

$220 On BROWNS SHOES

ALONG FIT High Waisted Leggings With Pockets

Price: $24.64 ($29.99)

Details: A comfy pair of leggings will get you through intramural sports or late-night library sessions. These ones have pockets, which are great for keeping your hands free while you're on the go.

$24.64 On AMAZON CANADA

adidas Adilette Slides

Price: $45

Details: If you're living in a dorm this year, you definitely need a pair of shower slides because those shared bathrooms are seriously gross. They're also really convenient to slip on for those quick snack runs.

$45 On ADIDAS CANADA

H&M Tie Belt Coat

H&M

Price: $69

Details: A simple long coat will keep you warm and look good over anything from sweats to a dress. This one comes in black, brown and tan and in sizes XXS to XXL.

$69 On H&M

Gildan Men’s Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Price: $7.48+

Details: A crewneck is the underrated sibling of the hoodie, but it's actually much more versatile since you can also layer it over a collared shirt. The temperature in classrooms can sometimes feel sub-zero and it'll be good to have in your bag.

$7.48+ On AMAZON CANADA

Herschel Classic Backpack

Price: $64.99

Details: You can't go wrong with a Herschel backpack, and since there are four sizes and 29 colours, you'll definitely find something just for you.

$64.99 On HERSCHEL

PrettyLittleThing Black Cable Knit Sweater & Legging Set

PrettyLittleThing

Price: $43 ($95)

Details: Having a nice matching set on hand can score you a few extra minutes to snooze in the morning because they're so easy to put together and look fashionable (even though you're secretly super cozy). You can also mix and match the top and bottoms with other items to get the most out of them.

$43 On PRETTYLITTLETHING

Gap 100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Puffer Jacket

Gap

Price: $117 ($168)

Details: Canadian winters can be brutal and those 5-minute walks between classes can feel like forever when it's -30 outside. Having a warm puffer is totally essential for those treks and this one comes in petite, regular and tall.

$117 On GAP

