Number of Canadians missing near Nepal-China border now 25 after flash flooding

25 Canadians missing near Nepal-China border
25 Canadians missing near Nepal-China border
Damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
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There are 25 Canadians now missing in Nepal following flash floods that swept through an area along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday.

The Nepal tourism board lists the Canadians among more than 660 foreign nationals missing, and Nepal police report hundreds more local residents are missing and 353 people are confirmed dead.

The United States Geological Survey initially said an earthquake led to the flooding but further analysis said the seismic event was actually caused by a glacial collapse.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday all Canadians in the region should sign up for Registration of Canadians Abroad, a free service that lets the federal government contact and assist citizens during an emergency in other countries.

Global Affairs Canada's website says as of Wednesday 820 Canadians registered as being in Nepal and five in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The department says establishing full communication with those on the ground is challenging due to power outages in the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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