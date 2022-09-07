$32M In Unclaimed Finances Were Returned To Floridians & Here's How To Find Your 'Lost' Cash
It's been a nice surprise pay day for so many people.
Believe it or not, so many people have financial assets out in the open that have not been identified as theirs, and unclaimed money in Florida has piled up to billions of dollars.
Uncashed checks, dormant bank accounts and even nameless stocks are some common types of property.
Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, has paid back $32 million to people who finally claimed the cash they forgot about or lost, just in the month of August!
Since he took office in 2017, a total of $1.7 billion has been given out to those in the Sunshine State. It's been quite the surprise payday for some, especially those in Miami.
The Magic City's residents had a sum of $8.59 million claimed assets finally paid back to them this month. Orlando has the second largest group of people filling their pockets with a whopping $6.54 million returned to individuals. Tampa and St. Petersburg are in a close third with $6.51 million.
"It’s my mission to continue to return every cent of unclaimed property back to its rightful owner," Patronis said in a press release yesterday. "Until claimed, the state is proudly putting these dollars to work for Florida’s students by funding vital public education programs."
You can quite literally go on a Florida Treasure Hunt to see if you have financial property just waiting to be deposited. You can go to a website called FLTrasureHunt.gov to find out.
Once you add a bit of basic information, you can see if you've been added to the system and get what's rightfully yours.
Maybe, you'll get a lucky boost to your account in September, but until then, it's going to the education system.