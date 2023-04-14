Here's How To Find Unclaimed Property From The US & Some Have Thousands In Cash Waiting
Yep, it's legit! 💰
There are many ways in the United States to make extra cash. Although finding some valuable coins in your wallet is a good way to earn some money, millions of TikTok users are just now discovering the unclaimed property database.
A viral TikTok from Nickelle (@nickellemick) recently had viewers running to Google at the sound of potentially finding "thousands and thousands" of unclaimed money from your state's treasury.
Americans are finding everything from a small $2 random refund up to thousands of dollars from an insurance policy claim waiting for them.
@nickellemick
Let me know if you have any unclaimed money! @pearlmania500 is out here changing lives. #unclaimedmoney
Yep, it's a real thing. Whether you live in Texas or California, Illinois, and all the way up in icy Alaska, your state has a website that shows if a citizen has any money owed to them.
All you need to do is type in "your state" + " unclaimed property" in the search bar, which will most likely lead you to your state's government-controlled claims website.
For example, Texas's Comptroller division has a site called claimittexas.gov, where you search your first and last name, and it will pool together every person with the same last name who has unclaimed cash.
If you find you have money, you can press "claim" and be on your way to having more money than you did before reading this article.
It's not guaranteed that you'll find any unclaimed property to your name, but TikTokers on Nickelle's post are commenting about some pricey findings.
"Thank you! My grandpa apparently has $8000! He needed this," a user wrote.
Another — kind of creepy — aspect is the websites show anyone else with a similar name who has unclaimed property, and TikTokers are finding out for random people they don't know that they are owed thousands.
"How do I tell someone they have $31,000," someone asked in the comment section.
Others are finding that their own family members are owed some money.
"Found nothing for me but something for my brother! Under 100, but it was fun looking for it. Very easy," a user commented.