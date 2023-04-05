We Asked ChatGPT About The Most Random Things Americans Spend Money On & You're Probably Guilty
Admit it: You've splurged cash on many of these!
Whether it's looking at your phone and ending up ordering something from Amazon or suddenly finding yourself asking for your favorite drink in the Starbucks drive-thru, there’s no denying that Americans love to treat themselves.
We asked ChatGPT about the most random things or items U.S. residents spend too much money on, and we’re almost positive that you’ve probably splurged some cash on at least one of these.
Here are eight examples of things that Americans tend to spend lots of money on, according to the AI chatbot:
American spend too much money on coffee.
People in the United States can spend their money on daily coffee runs or expensive java drinks, ChatGPT states.
According to experts at Perfect Brew, the average coffee-drinking American woman will spend more than $2,300 a year on this drink, while the American man will spend a little bit more than $1,900 yearly.
Americans spend too much money on gym memberships.
When it comes to staying fit, the AI chatbot considers that Americans could be splurging money on gym memberships they rarely use.
A survey by the independent comparison platform Finder shows that ChatGPT is not incorrect, as Americans spend $397 million on unused memberships on a yearly basis.
Americans spend too much money on pets.
Are you guilty of this one? Although pets bring a lot of happiness to our lives, ChatGPT states that U.S. residents can overspend on pet food, grooming services, and toys.
Statistics shared by the financial website FinMasters show that the average American pet owner will spend a total of $1,480 a year on their dog and $902 on their cat.
Americans spend too much money on lottery tickets.
With the hopes of winning a good amount of cash that could free up the economy-related stress, the AI chatbot says that Americans could be spending more money than they can afford on lottery tickets.
Americans spend too much money on weddings.
The perfect wedding will surely cost a fortune, and ChatGPT states that Americans could spend big amounts on elaborate events that include expensive venues, catering, and decorations.
A research by the financial tool ValuePenguin estimates that Americans spent around $50 billion a year on weddings from 2015 to 2020.
Americans spend too much money on convenience stores.
According to ChatGPT, U.S. residents may overspend on things they buy at convenience stores, which can be pricier than items found at regular stores and supermarkets.
Americans spend too much money on alcohol.
Drinking any type of alcoholic drink can be pricey, especially if you’re getting your favorite drink at a bar or restaurant.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that the average American household spent around $550 a year on alcoholic beverages.
Americans spend too much money on subscription services.
Having access to video and music streaming services like Netflix and Spotify, fitness apps, and food delivery services like UberEats and DoorDash can add up quickly, ChatGPT states, making Americans spend more than they had planned on subscription services.
Many of these things bring joy and value. However, it's important to consider how we're spending our money so we can avoid annoying situations in the future.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.