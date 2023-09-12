beach towns in georgia

Here Are 5 Of The Best Beach Towns In Georgia & One Spans Almost 10 Miles Of Sandy Shores

Explore coastal Georgia and take a dip in the Atlantic.🌊

Tybee Island beach town surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean.
Editorial Partner

Tybee Island beach town surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean.

Mark Castiglia | Dreamstime
Descending

Florida might be the more popular beach destination globally, but we are here to tell you today that Georgia's 100-mile Atlantic Ocean coastline could be a hidden gem worth considering on your next beach trip to the East Coast.

Georgia's beach towns, as per the National Weather Service, experience similar subtropical weather as Florida deep into September — particularly the areas near the Florida-Georgia border, extending from the Atlantic Ocean westward to the Chattahoochee River. The hot, humid summer might be coming to an end in Georgia, but even fall afternoons are pleasant with occasional thunderstorms.

From the golden isles of Tybee Island to the untouched beauty of Cumberland Island, Georgia's coastline is home to some of the most underrated beach destinations on the East Coast. Whether you want to lounge with your friends by the sea or take the adventurous route exploring scenic isles where wild horses roam freely, Georgia's coastal area has something to offer for all visitors.

Stacker used metrics like the number of beaches, length of the beachline and even the average length of the local swim season to shortlist the best beach towns in Georgia. So, soak up the sun and get ready to add these Atlantic Ocean getaways to your itineraries as we bid one final adieu to the 2023 beach season.

Skidaway Island

- Number of beaches: 1
- Beach length: 0.06 miles
- Average swim season length: 213 days
- Average county summer temperature: 81.6 degrees
- Median home price: $592,500

Brunswick

- Number of beaches: 1
- Beach length: 1.01 miles
- Average swim season length: 213 days
- Average county summer temperature: 81.8 degrees
- Median home price: $117,800

St. Simons Island

- Number of beaches: 6
- Beach length: 6.62 miles
- Average swim season length: 213 days
- Average county summer temperature: 81.8 degrees
- Median home price: $380,500

Tybee Island

- Number of beaches: 6
- Beach length: 8.56 miles
- Average swim season length: 208 days
- Average county summer temperature: 81.6 degrees
- Median home price: $589,600

Jekyll Island

- Number of beaches: 8
- Beach length: 9.66 miles
- Average swim season length: 213 days
- Average county summer temperature: 81.8 degrees
- Median home price: $430,900


This post "The Best Beach Towns in Georgia" originally appeared on Stacker.

Stacker
Editorial Partner
Kathleen Gannon
Copy Editor
Kathleen Gannon is a Copy Editor for Narcity Media Group and is based in Montreal.

25 Beach Towns In Florida To Visit For Year-Round Sunny Weather & Clear Water

This State Beat Hawaii & Florida As The Best US Summer Destination & The Top 5 Might Shock You

This Georgia Beach With Fairytale Trees Is One Of The Best In The US & It's Never Crowded

7 Reasons Why I Would Never Move To Georgia From Florida Even Though It's Way Cheaper

This Stunning Nova Scotia Beach Has A Kilometre Of Soft Sand, Turquoise Waters & Sand Dunes

Loading...