Here Are 5 Of The Best Beach Towns In Georgia & One Spans Almost 10 Miles Of Sandy Shores
Explore coastal Georgia and take a dip in the Atlantic.🌊
Florida might be the more popular beach destination globally, but we are here to tell you today that Georgia's 100-mile Atlantic Ocean coastline could be a hidden gem worth considering on your next beach trip to the East Coast.
Georgia's beach towns, as per the National Weather Service, experience similar subtropical weather as Florida deep into September — particularly the areas near the Florida-Georgia border, extending from the Atlantic Ocean westward to the Chattahoochee River. The hot, humid summer might be coming to an end in Georgia, but even fall afternoons are pleasant with occasional thunderstorms.
From the golden isles of Tybee Island to the untouched beauty of Cumberland Island, Georgia's coastline is home to some of the most underrated beach destinations on the East Coast. Whether you want to lounge with your friends by the sea or take the adventurous route exploring scenic isles where wild horses roam freely, Georgia's coastal area has something to offer for all visitors.
Stacker used metrics like the number of beaches, length of the beachline and even the average length of the local swim season to shortlist the best beach towns in Georgia. So, soak up the sun and get ready to add these Atlantic Ocean getaways to your itineraries as we bid one final adieu to the 2023 beach season.
Skidaway Island
- Number of beaches: 1
- Beach length: 0.06 miles
- Average swim season length: 213 days
- Average county summer temperature: 81.6 degrees
- Median home price: $592,500
Brunswick
- Number of beaches: 1
- Beach length: 1.01 miles
- Average swim season length: 213 days
- Average county summer temperature: 81.8 degrees
- Median home price: $117,800
St. Simons Island
- Number of beaches: 6
- Beach length: 6.62 miles
- Average swim season length: 213 days
- Average county summer temperature: 81.8 degrees
- Median home price: $380,500
Tybee Island
- Number of beaches: 6
- Beach length: 8.56 miles
- Average swim season length: 208 days
- Average county summer temperature: 81.6 degrees
- Median home price: $589,600
Jekyll Island
- Number of beaches: 8
- Beach length: 9.66 miles
- Average swim season length: 213 days
- Average county summer temperature: 81.8 degrees
- Median home price: $430,900
This post "The Best Beach Towns in Georgia" originally appeared on Stacker.