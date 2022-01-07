5 Reasons Canadians Should Start Investing In The New Year With Stock Advisor Canada
It’s only $1.90 a week which is cheaper than a large double double!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
As we look ahead to 2022, some of us are making financial wellness a top New Year’s resolution. Whether it’s to pay off debt, buy a home or save for retirement, investing in the stock market is a great way to plan for your future.
If Investors are looking to start the new year on a clean slate and begin their investing journey, Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor Canada is here to help! For just $99 a year (that’s $1.90 a week!), the subscription service will give you unlimited access to expert-curated stock picks and expert analysis on trends so you can better decide where to put your money and potentially watch it grow!
Here are five reasons why we think you should start investing with Stock Advisor Canada in the new year.
They tell you what stocks to buy
Investing in stocks is a big decision. If you’re feeling like a fish out of water right now, it’s totally acceptable to leave it to the professionals. Each month, members will get two recommendations from a group of stock experts.
In addition, members will get Best Buys Now, which are ten stocks the Stock Advisor Canada team believes members should buy today based on over 300 stocks’ research. As a member, you’ll also get Starter Stocks, a list of recommended stocks they believe are great to begin a portfolio with for those new to investing
It’s not time-consuming
Once you’ve solidified your investing style and how much money you want to invest, the rest is a breeze, honestly. They take the guesswork out of finding good stocks to invest in, and it only takes five minutes a month to tune up a portfolio.
Stock Advisor Canada is able to spot things like potential maximum growth opportunities and what growth stocks to buy on the dip. It’s these recommendations that just might bring you that much closer to achieving financial freedom.
Easy navigation for beginners
It can be an incredibly daunting experience, but Stock Advisor Canada has built a platform that beginners can feel comfortable navigating. It also has an active forum where members can ask all sorts of questions and get answers directly from the Motley Fool team.
As a member, you have access to historical stock picks. Even though the window to invest might have come and gone, it allows you to see how the stocks have fared. It’s a neat feature you won’t see anywhere else and you’ll be a better investor because of it (of course, they cannot offer any personalized financial advice, but they can guide you through the service).
It’s one of the most trusted sources
Since launching in 2013, the online investing service has beaten the stock market three times over. That means Stock Advisor Canada tripled the S&P/TSX Index over the last eight years. So it sure sounds like a wise decision to sign up for the service that has outperformed the market more than 3-to-1!
Although past performance isn’t an indicator of future results, it certainly is reassuring to know that you’re investing with the confidence of an entire team with a proven track record.
30-day membership fee back policy
Stock Advisor Canada. Existing members say that it’s a great return on investment and a valuable experience in getting their personal finances in order.
Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor Canada comes with a 30-day membership fee back guarantee. If within the first 30 days you’re not impressed, you can get a full refund of the membership fee you paid. But hopefully, as other members have said, you may love being a Fool after all.