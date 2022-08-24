7 Delicious Recipes That Are Great For Drink Pairing & Summer Potlucks
Food this season just hits different.
The season of backyard hangs and grill sessions is finally here. This time around, instead of getting back to your tried-and-true recipes, why not mix it up with new eats and fresh drinks?
Experiment with spices you’ve never tried before, invite over your best pals and taste test cocktails together to create new memories.
Everything’s better with a twist, and no one knows this fact more than Absolut Vodka — they’ve got an array of refreshing flavours and countless drink recipes to prove it.
Put a twist on your usual summer meal rotation with these shareable, simple and unexpected meals. Each one’s got a drink pairing, so you’ll be your crew’s new official chef and mixologist.
Vegan Chili-Cheese Nachos
This vegan version of your classic chilli-cheese nacho dish is made from simple ingredients you may already have on hand. The dairy-free cheese sauce is made with potatoes, carrots, nutritional yeast and wine vinegar.
The bean-based homemade chilli is sure to satiate the appetites of vegans and meat-eaters alike. Pair with a Lime Mojito and you’ll be a hit at your crew’s next potluck.
One-Pot Chook
One-pot meals are popular for a reason — they’re easy and great for sharing. This one involves stuffed lemony chicken thighs baked with potatoes, vegetables and chicken stock.
You’ll feel like you just graduated from Le Cordon Bleu after cooking up this dish. While you’re waiting for all the flavours to mingle in the pot, why not treat yourself to Absolut's Citron Lemonade?
Veggie Rainbow Cold Noodles
This colourful Taiwanese dish is ideal for a hot summer’s day. Bon Appetit's Jessie YuChen offers up a recipe with fresh veg, noodles and a peanut-based sauce to slurp up cold. You'll need a pot, pan and colander to make this quick dish ahead of time.
Don’t let the rainbow end with what you’re eating and pair it with a colourful cocktail like Absolut’s Raspberri Collins.
Pickle Dip
Snacks aren’t optional when it comes to board-game sessions, trivia nights or movie-watching parties — so you better not show up empty-handed.
This creamy pickle dip is super customizable; the base can be dairy or vegan, plus you can choose your favourite type of pickle. Top with lemon zest and herbs like fresh dill or chives, and pair with a Citron Cosmopolitan.
Eggs in Purgatory
Invite your friends over for the ultimate potluck brunch. This Italian version of Shakshuka is equal parts delicious and Instagrammable. The recipe calls for olive oil, garlic, onion, chilli flakes, crushed tomatoes, herbs and eggs.
Grab some baguettes for dipping and serve up these soft-yolk eggs in a hearty tomato sauce. Add some zest to your palate with a lime mule.
Pizza Alla Vodka
Vodka can do more than liven up your cocktails. Swap your traditional pizza base for some creamy vodka sauce made with sauteed onions, garlic, tomatoes, heavy cream and, of course, vodka.
Blend up all that goodness, spread it on some fresh dough and top as desired. Eat it al fresco and enjoy with a refreshing watermelon spritz.
Tiramisu Ice-Cream Cake
Combine your love of gelato and tiramisu with this dessert that’ll let you and your crew beat the summer heat. Espresso-soaked ladyfingers are the base for a layer of ice cream and chocolates of your choice.
Pop into the freezer and pair with an ever-so-trendy vodka espresso martini.
Summer’s a time to try new things and connect with the people that matter. At your next backyard gathering, challenge your crew to make something different to add to the potluck spread.
Mix up the season with Absolut and listen as a chorus of “yum” fills the air. Bon appetit!
To find out more about Absolut Vodka, visit their website and follow them on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more drink inspo.
The images in this article are for illustrative purposes only.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.