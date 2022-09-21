7 Genius Ways To Save Money This Semester Because You've Got Better Things To Spend Your Cash On
When you’re in the know, you don’t have to go without.
The weather's getting chilly, the leaves are crunchy and pumpkin spice has returned. If you’re a student, this can only mean one thing: It's back-to-school time.
It’s no secret that studying is expensive. There are textbooks, tuition, a laptop, bus passes, food and rent to budget for — and that’s not even all of it.
Add rising inflation to that, and it's enough to make you wonder if ramen might be too decadent. Thankfully, instead of going without, you can get everything you need for back to school without breaking the bank
Shopping second hand is a particularly smart move, especially if you're looking for a new phone. Not only can you save money by picking up a great-condition used device, but there's money to be made by getting rid of your old one too.
If you take your old phone to Mobile Klinik, you can trade it in to make money or upgrade it to a pre-loved device from any of the major brands for a fraction of the cost of a new phone.
If you want to save money, here are seven genius ways to save on essentials and not-so-essentials this back-to-school season.
Buy A Used Phone Instead Of Splurging On A New One
With new models released each year, there's a lot of pressure to have the latest tech — but it’s so expensive!
The new iPhone 14 Pro just dropped and it costs $1,399. If you’re using an old iPhone, why not get an iPhone 12 Pro from Mobile Klinik, starting as low as $899, and keep $500 in your own pocket instead?
It’s not just iPhones either. All the major brands can be found at Mobile Klink, whether you shop online or head into one of their 125 locations across the country.
Plus, all their phones are inspected thoroughly by a certified technician and come with a one-year warranty.You can even make money when you trade in your existing phone. To find out how much you could get, head to Mobile Klinik’s website for an instant quote.
Soak Up Some Culture For Less
As a student, it’s hard to have spare cash for fun things like getting drinks or checking out an exhibition.
Thankfully, most museums and art galleries offer a special rate or free nights for students, so you can clear your head without draining your wallet.
From the Art Gallery of Alberta and Art Gallery of Ontario to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and Canadian Museum of History, there are cash-saving deals for students all across the country.
To see what discounts you can score, head to the gallery or museum’s website.
Switch To A More Affordable Phone Plan
So you've saved loads on your latest phone, now it’s time to look at the bill. It really pays off to check for new plans every now and then to see if you can get a better deal.
Mobile Klinik, for example, offers a range of great plans to suit all budgets. They also offer financing, so you can pay as little as $0 down for your pre-loved phone when you sign up for select TELUS and Koodo plans. Plus, you will score a $5 sustainability credit on your bill for making the eco-friendly choice to buy used.
Shop Smarter For Brand-Name Gear
Trends come and go so fast that it can be hard – and expensive – to keep up. If you’re trying to stay stylish on a budget, thrifting apps like Poshmark or Thred-Up can help you get brand-name attire for a steal.
You can find unique pieces from designer labels sold by people just like you, and you can sell the items you no longer wear to make extra money too.
Plus, by shopping second-hand clothes, you'll be helping the environment and reducing your carbon footprint.
Be In The Know & Save On Flights
The world of budget travelling is massive, and it can be hard not to wonder if you could have gotten a better deal. Next time you’re planning a vacation, check out Google Flights and never worry about overpaying again.
Google Flights consolidates tickets for sale across countless travel sites, so you can compare and save in one spot. Just pop in your destination and browse the calendar of low prices to get the best deal.
Never Miss A Show, Never Go Over Budget
It's important to escape from the stress of student life from time to time, and immersing yourself in the arts is a great way to relax.
If you live near a theatre or art centre, chances are they offer student discounts to dance performances, plays, musicals and concerts.
For example, the National Arts Centre in Ottawa has tickets for just $15 for anyone under 30, and Vancouver’s Firehall Arts Centre has a sliding scale from $15-$35 and pay-what-you-can (PWYC) for some Wednesday matinees.
Be A Savvy Saver & Get Food For Less
According to research conducted by Second Harvest in 2019, 35.5 million tonnes of food go uneaten in Canada each year. To combat this unnecessary waste, some companies have started selling end-of-day food and products for a reduced price.
Apps like Too Good To Go, Flashfood and Sauvegarde turn surplus stock from local stores and cafes into sweet deals for you. Getting a bargain and helping the planet at the same time is something anyone can feel good about.
Life is expensive, especially when you're a student. But with a few tips and some know-how, the cost of living your life doesn't have to get you down.
There are ways to save money on everything from clothes and food to events and travel. You can even upgrade your phone with Mobile Klinik, stay on budget and help the environment all at once.
