7 New Series & Movies To Add To Your List If You Can't Decide On What To Watch Next
From Netflix to Prime Video, Optik TV has it all.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you use the affiliate links in this article.
With National Streaming Day coming up on May 20, what better way to celebrate than by throwing on a new series?
May is a huge month for some of the biggest shows — Stranger Things, The Bachelorette Australia, and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills all have new seasons coming out. Plus, some charming rom-coms and thigh-slapping comedies will hit the small screen.
But what will you choose to watch? From reality TV and sci-fi to feel-good rom-coms, here are some of the new shows and movies available to stream this month..
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12
Streaming On: Hayu
When: May 12
Why You Need To Watch It: Give your heart all the drama it desires with the twelfth season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. This latest addition to the Real Housewives franchise brings you face to face with the lavish lifestyles of your most (and least) favourite affluent American women.
Erika is indulging in hookups and cocktails, Dorit is reeling from a traumatic home invasion — oh, and oddly enough, Sutton apparently couldn't care less
Senior Year
Streaming On: Netflix
When: May 13
Why You Need To Watch It: Rebel Wilson stars in this hilarious film about a high-school cheerleader who falls into a coma right before prom. When she finally wakes up after 20 years, she decides to reclaim her rightful place as prom queen at the not-so-high-school age of 37.
The Time Traveler's Wife
Streaming On: Crave
When: May 15Why You Need To Watch It: If you're a fan of Audrey Niffenegger's novel or its 2009 film adaptation, you'll want to give this series a shot. Starring Rose Leslie (Game Of Thrones, anyone?), The Time Traveler's Wife tells the romantic story of Clare and Henry, whose relationship would be a lot easier if it weren't for all that time travel.
Conversations With Friends
Streaming On: Prime Video
When: May 16Why You Need To Watch It: Based on the novel by Irish author Sally Rooney, Conversations With Friends is a compelling coming-of-age series. The show follows two college students as they navigate the different relationships that ultimately force them to look inward and confront themselves.
The Bachelorette Australia Season 7
Streaming On: Hayu
When: May 20Why You Need To Watch It: The latest from The Bachelorette Australia is like nothing you've seen on this show before. This season's lead, Brooke Blurton, is a 26-year-old social worker from Melbourne and the show's first-ever bisexual Bachelorette — with 10 men and 10 women to date on her search for the one.
A Perfect Pairing
Streaming On: Netflix
When: May 19
Why You Need To Watch It: If you love a romantic meet-cute, you'll want to check out Netflix's A Perfect Pairing. Set in Australia and starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos, this story about the quirky relationship between a slick L.A. wine executive and a mysterious small-town local is classic rom-com vibes.
Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1
Streaming On: Netflix
When: May 27
Why You Need To Watch It: If you're a fan of Stranger Things, you'll be excited to dive into volume one of season four. With all-new supernatural horrors to shriek at, these latest episodes follow this sci-fi squad as they navigate high school and figure out how to save the day (yet again).
