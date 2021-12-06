7 Products You Should Gift Yourself If You’re Ready To Freshen Up Your Lipstick Collection
As life slowly returns to normal, we can get back to the things we love — like lipstick.
All beauty products have a life span, so there's a good chance that any you've hidden away for the past year and a half (looking at you, lipsticks) might be past their best-by date. But that just means you now have the perfect excuse to freshen up your lipstick collection.
Anyone who knows and loves lips has probably heard of the must-have Super Lustrous Line by Revlon. Packed with hydrating ingredients, the line includes lipsticks and glosses like Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick, Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick and Super Lustrous The Gloss.
If you're dying to freshen up your beauty regime, you can get every product in the Revlon Super Lustrous line from one of the upcoming sales at Walmart Canada and Shoppers Drug Mart.
As you venture back into the world of bright pouts, here are some of the makeup essentials you should definitely try out.
A Moisturizing Matte Colour In A Dozen Sumptuous Shades
Price:
$10.99 $5.50 from December 4-10
Details: Matte lipsticks won't dry out your lips anymore.
There are 12 new shades coming to Shoppers Drug Mart this winter, for a total of 24 colours. Make a statement with a fiery red or keep it casual with a nude lip.
Check out their most popular colour, Make It Pink, at Revlon retailers like Shoppers Drug Mart. You'll be able to snag it (and all the other stunning colours) for 50% off starting December 4 for one week only.
Glass Shine Lipstick To Level Up Your Lipstick Game
Price:
$10.97 $5.98 from December 8 - January 4
Details: Nothing gives a confidence boost like a high-shine lip. With Revlon's Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick, brilliant colours melt onto your lips in a feather-free, paraben-free formula to create the ultimate glossy look.
The 12 rich shades (including the top-selling Rum Raisin) will keep your lips hydrated with ingredients like aloe and hyaluronic acid.
An Acrylic Organizer To Display Your Trusty Lip Colours
Price: $16.99
Details: Display your impressive lipstick collection in an acrylic organizer. Keeping all your tubes and sticks upright, you'll be able to easily pick the exact colour you want instead of rummaging through a cluttered makeup bag.
The sleek tray keeps all your lipsticks in one place — an aesthetic addition to any vanity table.
One-Coat Nail Polish To Match Your Nails To Your Lips
Price:$6.99
Details: Revlon's Ultra-HD Snap comes in 24 shades, so you can match any lip colour with your nails. Quick-drying, the vegan formula is also made up of over 78% natural ingredients.
The smooth application will have you saying buh-bye to streaky nails and brittle, breakable tips.
Match your lip to perfection or choose a complementary colour — these one-coat polishes make switching up your nails fast and easy.
A Luxe Lip Gloss For A Super Shiny Pout
Price: $17.70
Details: Silky, luminous gloss that isn't sticky? Sounds too good to be true, but — surprise! — it isn't. Revlon's Super Lustrous The Gloss is the ultimate final touch for any bold or fresh-faced look.
The oversized applicator dispenses a hydrating formula, infused with agave, moringa oil, cupuacu butter and micro oils that won't leave your lips feeling tacky. Super shiny, the gloss can be worn alone or over your favourite lipstick for a pop of colour.
Get Your Fresh Face On With Micellar Makeup Remover
Price: $10.49
Details: Take care of your skin with these hypoallergenic, fragrance-free makeup wipes. They're tested by doctors, so you know they'll be super gentle.
Plus, you'll be able to wipe off your lipstick in no time, which means it'll be easy to swap shades midday. Go from a nude shade for the office to a bold lip at night.
A Lighted Mirror For Selfies Showing Off Your New Lipsticks
Price: $39.97
Details: This battery-operated, light-up mirror is like a portable makeup studio, complete with 16 LED lights. The three magnifications and three different light settings make it easy to see what you're doing and how you'll look in any lighting.
The adjustable angles mean that you can get your face on while sitting on the couch, the floor or at your makeup table. Bonus: it has a convenient base tray to store your fave lipsticks and beauty tools.
Check out Revlon's Super Lustrous line, on offer at retailers across the country, to complete any look.
Get ready to re-emerge with your best doe-foot applicator forward.
Find more lip and beauty inspiration, visit Revlon's website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.