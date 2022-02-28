7 Truly Spectacular Canadian Road Trips To Take Your BFF On In 2022
Coast-to-coast adventures await.
With over 9.9 million square kilometres to explore, Canada is home to some of the best road trip routes in the world.
From coast to coast, you can check out all kinds of fantastic landscapes, like wide-open prairies, dramatic mountain climbs and cliff-hugging curves overlooking the sea.
There are only two things that could make a Canadian road trip better: a car that's a pleasure to drive and your bestie by your side.
Nothing beats the feeling of safely leaning into the curves of B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky Highway or feeling the torque of a perfectly tuned engine as you power through the Canadian Rockies.
This is the kind of adventure Hyundai's N brand was made for. This family of high-performance cars is infused with decades of racetrack experience engineered for your everyday.
The two most recent Hyundai models to get the N treatment are Hyundai’s ELANTRA N and KONA N, because sedans and SUVs deserve some fun too.
That means that from their 2.0L turbocharged engines to sporty N trim, these cars have been designed to perform — inside and out.
When you're ready to embark on an adventure with your BFF, these seven road trips are just the thing to get your adrenaline pumping.
Cruise From Sea To Sky On The West Coast
Price: Free
Address: Vancouver to Pemberton, BC
Why You Need To Go: From cityscapes to winding curves, seaside vistas and mountain tops, B.C.'s famous Sea-to-Sky Highway really does have it all.
Your 163-kilometre journey starts in Stanley Park before heading north to soak up the feel of the ELANTRA N from your low and light racing-inspired bucket seats.
Stretch your legs at the picturesque Capilano Suspension Bridge and Porteau Cove Provincial Park or ride the jaw-dropping Sea-to-Sky Gondola near Squamish.
Now the winding road toward Whistler awaits. Let the ELANTRA N 276-horsepower engine loose as you take in the beauty of this classic B.C. route.
Experience Peak Culture In Prince Edward County
Price: Free
Address: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: Prince Edward County may be small, but it punches above its weight when it comes to culture.
Criss-crossing this almost-island with your best bud in the motorsport-inspired ELANTRA N is absolute luxury. After a loop around Waupoos and Prinyers Cove in your cornering machine, stop in at Picton for a feed made with locally sourced produce.
A visit to Prince Edward County isn’t complete without a stop at Sandbanks National Park; its dunes and sandy turquoise beaches offer a taste of the Caribbean in Canada.
Featuring winding country roads and wide-open views, this Ontario gem is the perfect place to experience the refined corner performance of the ELANTRA N’s multilink rear suspension and torque feedback logic.
Bask In The Wilderness Of The Rockies
Price: $10.50 National Park Pass is required
Address: Banff to Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: It wouldn't be Canada if you couldn't drive from one world-famous national park to another without hopping out of your car.
Connecting Banff National Park and Jasper National Park, the Icefields Parkway isn’t just a good drive — it’s an epic spot to unleash the potential of the Hyundai KONA N.
Designed with enhanced body rigidity originally engineered for precision motorsports, the KONA N’s refined traction control can tackle any road condition, including the frosty drama of the Icefields Parkway in winter.
On the way, you can stop and admire ancient glaciers, tumbling waterfalls and even spot black bears, mountain goats and eagles. Don't miss your chance to visit Lake Louise for a spectacular photo.
Inland Seas, Stunning Islands & Superior Views In Manitoba's Interlake
Price: $9.50 Provincial Park Pass is required
Address: Hecla-Grindstone Provincial Park, MB
Why You Need To Go: Touring through the Eastern Interlake to Hecla-Grindstone Provincial Park is a rite of passage for almost every Manitoban. It'll take you and your bestie about an hour and 45 minutes to get there from Winnipeg.
This corner of the map is ideal if you prefer to have the roads to yourself. Not only are there adorable heritage towns, quaint lighthouses and beaches to cruise by, but you may even catch the northern lights if you visit between November and March.
If your ELANTRA N is hungry for some curves, you can take a tour of Provincial Route 30, a weaving road to the east that cuts through Nopiming Provincial Park. Designed with pre-fill braking logic, the ELANTRA N’s high-performance brakes make corners your playground.
Become One With New Brunswick's Fundy Coast
Price: Free
Address: Moncton to Saint Andrews, NB
Why You Need To Go: With its rugged coastline, spouting whales, lobster rolls and so much more, this itinerary will have you fall in love with New Brunswick’s coast.
With the highest tides in the world, Hopewell Rocks is a must-see. Time your visit right and you could take a stroll on the ocean floor. If you're after the perfect lighthouse pic, head to the Fundy Isles (a 90-minute ferry ride from the mainland).
The KONA N pushes beyond the limits of an SUV, and it looks like it too. Outside it has 19-inch alloy wheels, N-exclusive red accents and spoiler; inside it’s got leather and suede bucket seats, Performance Blue accents and metal racing pedals.
It’s not just a pretty face either. The KONA N hides 276 horsepower under its sleek hood, ready to take on the dynamic coastal roads of the Fundy coastline.
Explore Canada's Badlands & Darkest Dark Sky Preserve
Price: $6.25 National Park Pass is required
Address: Grasslands National Park, SK
Why You Need To Go: When it comes to beauty, you can't forget about Grasslands National Park. Boasting a 20-kilometre Ecotour Scenic Drive, the park is home to bison, black-footed ferrets, prairie dogs and more.
About a four-hour drive southwest of Regina, Grasslands National Park is also Canada's darkest dark-sky preserve, making it a prime spot to see the cosmos in all its glory.
For the complete road trip experience, visit between May and October — when the Badlands Parkway is open. This single-lane road offers you a chance to enjoy the motorsport-perfected handling of the ELANTRA N and KONA N and game-changing views of the prairies.
Find Out Why This Quebec Road Trip Has Three Michelin Stars
Price: Free
Address: Kamouraska, QC
Why You Need To Go: It turns out you can get a taste of the Maritimes without leaving Quebec thanks to the Bas-Saint-Laurent - Gaspésie Tour.
The Michelin-starred drive visits some of Quebec's most charming towns as well as outdoor activities like whale watching, sea kayaking, fossil hunting and fine dining.
Spanning nearly 1,200 kilometres, this legendary road trip around the Gaspé Peninsula is the perfect match for an ambidextrous performance car like the ELANTRA N.
With a low and wide frame, the ELANTRA N is all performance, precisely engineered into a feisty but familiar sedan body, complete with racing-style bucket seat to make this family-sized car feel as sporty as you need it to be.
Road trips are all about the journey, and the kind of car you drive can make all the difference.
You and your BFF can experience every kilometre with Hyundai’s ELANTRA N and KONA N. The 2.0L turbocharged engine gets you up to speed in seconds on the highway while the controlled handling devours even the most winding of Canada’s roads.
From what you drive to where you drive it, may your next road trip take your breath away.
