7 Ways To Safely Celebrate Halloween This Year In Canada
Pumpkins, costumes and treats!
The leaves have started to change colours, there's a bit of a chill in the air, and most coffee shops are serving pumpkin spiced-flavoured treats and drinks. This can only mean one thing: fall is finally here. It's time for sweater weather, root vegetables, getting cozy in layers of blankets and, of course, Halloween.
This year, like last year, celebrating safely is a top priority for Canadians. That's why Nestlé has launched the Red Pumpkin Project, reminding everyone to take care while also having fun, be it out trick-or-treating or staying home.
To show others you're celebrating the spooky season safely, you can wear or display a Red Pumpkin — whether you're picking pumpkins, decorating the house or any other one of these seven Halloween activities.
Whatever you get up to, remember to follow local health guidelines so everyone can have a good time.
Go Trick-Or-Treating With The Fam
What's Halloween without trick-or-treating? Not much, apparently. Dressing up in fun costumes and going on an adventure to collect candy is what it's all about.
If you choose to go out and nab yourself some goodies this October 31, don't forget to abide by local safety guidelines, wear a mask, keep at least six feet from others and wear your Red Pumpkin while out and about. If you're staying in to welcome trick-or-treaters, the Red Pumpkin Project has tips, printables and activities to help keep everyone safe this Halloween.
Visit A Pumpkin Patch
Halloween doesn't have to be all about scary things. If you're looking for something to get into the holiday spirit without creeping yourself out, check out a pumpkin patch. As well as a great day out, this activity is your chance to choose your very own pumpkin to carve.
Visiting a pumpkin patch (while adhering to public health guidelines) will give you some cute new IG photos while you sip some apple cider and enjoy the crisp fall air.
Show Off Your Pumpkin-Carving Skills
Nothing says Halloween and the fall season quite like carving a jack-o'-lantern. All you need to get started is a large pumpkin (visit your local pumpkin patch to pick your own), a marker (to map out where you'll cut), a serrated knife and a spoon to scoop out the pumpkin seeds (which you can keep and roast for a snack — yum).
If your kids are too little to handle knives, they can decorate their pumpkins with markers, glitter, stickers or other craft supplies to bring their creepy creations to life.
Make Tasty Scary Treats
Treat yourself this Halloween, you deserve it. Making Halloween-themed treats has to be up there with carving pumpkins as a fun and festive way to celebrate the season.
You're only limited by your imagination. If you need inspiration, check out these recipes for witches' broomsticks, scary monster cookies, or even coffin-shaped cupcakes with a hidden treat to share with your friends and family.
Cozy Up With A Halloween Movie Marathon
Staying at home and watching a frightening film is a great way to stay safe this Halloween while also getting into the spirit. There are so many Halloween-ready movies to choose from too — from
Goosebumps, Scooby-Doo, and Hocus Pocus to Halloween, Friday the 13th or Dawn of the Dead.
Make sure you have treats handy; a bowl of popcorn with spooky coloured Nestlé® SCARIES mixed in is the perfect Halloween movie snack. To make the evening extra hair-raising, keep the lights low, light a few candles and curl up under a blanket for a full night of peeking through your fingers.
Decorate, Decorate, Decorate
Most people decorate the outside of their home for Halloween, but how many people bring that festivity inside? Transform your home with decorations like cute pumpkin pillows, bats or creepy skulls to spook up your hallway, staircase and living room. This is a great activity to do with the kids.
For an authentic Halloween look that's also cheap to pull off, you can break out some faux cobwebs and look around the house for vintage-looking books and candles. These accessories will make your home look spooky without dipping into your candy budget.
Hold An At-Home Scavenger Hunt
Scavenger hunts can be a lot of fun, especially when they're Halloween-themed! You can easily set one up at home by gathering together some iconic spooky decorations and stashing them around the house and yard. Make your own checklist or use this handy one from the Red Pumpkin Project.
Make it a group effort or get competitive — whoever finds the most items on the list before bedtime wins a special prize, like their very own box of KITKAT Spooky Friends.
