Residents of 70 Mile House, B.C., told to get ready to leave as wildfire looms

70 Mile House, B.C., awaits evacuation order
70 Mile House, B.C., awaits evacuation order
The Pear Lake wildfire is shown in this handout photo provided by British Columbia's wildfire service taken on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-BC Wildfire Service(Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Residents of 70 Mile House and surrounding areas have been told to get ready to leave their homes ahead of a planned evacuation due to an advancing wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District posted a notice on its Facebook page that the projected growth of the Pear Lake blaze north of Clinton, B.C., set the plan in motion and the evacuation order would be issued at 10 a.m.

The blaze that destroyed structures, including homes, on the outskirts of Clinton on Friday merged the next day with another blaze north of the community.

The latest mapping by the BC Wildfire Service shows the estimated combined size of the Pear Lake and Fiftynine Creek fires was nearly 670 square kilometres.

The roughly 250-square-kilometre French Bar Creek fire also continues to burn to the northwest.

The blazes have prompted a series of evacuation orders and alerts for remote and residential areas in the south Cariboo.

There are 140 wildfires in B.C., with more than 50 out of control.

Air quality warnings due to wildfire smoke remain in effect for much of B.C.'s central and southern Interior as well as the Prince George and Fort St. John areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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