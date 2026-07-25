Residents of Clinton, B.C., wait to discover fate of village after fleeing wildfire

Wildfire evacuees await fate of Clinton, B.C.
Wildfire evacuees await fate of Clinton, B.C.
Firefighting crews conduct ignition operations in response to the Fiftynine Creek wildfire northwest of Clinton, B.C., in this handout photo, on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — BC Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)
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Residents of the B.C. Interior village of Clinton are facing an anxious wait to discover the fate of their community after an advancing wildfire forced them to flee.

The community was ordered to evacuate on Friday as flames swept toward it late in the afternoon.

Mayor Roland Stanke said the situation in the community of several hundred residents, about 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, was "extremely bad."

He said in an interview late Friday that he had been watching the fires from a camera set up at his home, which he expected to lose to the flames.

An approaching cold front could bring increased winds, potentially complicating efforts to combat the Clinton fires, which are among about 120 wildfires burning across British Columbia. 

The BC Wildfire Service says the stronger winds could last several days and have already been fanning the Big Bar Complex of fires threatening Clinton in the southern Interior. 

The service says strong winds are also expected for the Bootleg Complex wildfires that have put the City of Kimberly in the southeast on evacuation alert, while similar strong winds have worsened fires burning near Boston Bar in the Fraser Canyon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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