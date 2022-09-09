8 Must-Try Things For Anyone Whose Hair Needs A Little Love
Don't worry, it's not a lost cause.
It goes without saying that your hair influences how people see you. It instantly draws attention, and your cut and colour can have a dramatic effect on your overall style.
Whether your hair’s long, short, curly, straightened, in a bun or braided, it’s a part of you (and your personality), so why not show that mane some TLC to keep it looking lush?
Unfortunately, no one’s immune to dull, damaged or dry hair. Fear not: hair-care experts are there to help get your locks looking exactly how you want them to.
Matrix has a line of affordable professional products that are available at salons, on Amazon and at Chatters for between $14 and $25. All of Matrix’s products meet the specific needs of different hair types, so there's something for everyone.
The brand is unique not only because it designs accessible, high-quality products, but also because it’s all about inclusivity.
Regardless of your age, background or experience, you'll find a perfect hair-care solution with Matrix — that’s what makes it one of the most inclusive brands in the market.
Earlier this summer, the brand even gave Montrealers the chance to meet Matrix representatives at its booth during the Montreal Pride Festival’s Community Days.
Everyone deserves to give their hair the special attention it needs. Here are eight tips to incorporate into your daily routine to maintain – or get back to – super lush locks.
Sleep With A Silk Bonnet Or Pillowcase
@slipsilkpillowcase | Instagram
Investing in a quality silk pillowcase or bonnet is a smart move — silk’s got so many benefits, like its antibacterial properties, which will help prevent scalp imperfections.The material also acts as a barrier to static electricity, split ends and knots, leaving you with hair that becomes greasy less quickly, staying sleek and moisturized longer.
Protect Your Hair From Heat Damage
Heat-styled hair can look polished, but unfortunately, all that heat — especially from a blow dryer or straightener — can take its toll on your hair, causing it to break and become dry or dull.
If you're a hair-straightener addict, then you’re probably familiar with this problem, but the Instacure line helps reverse the negative effects by creating a layer that makes your hair less porous and reduces split ends. Bring your damaged locks back to life!If your hair's always in a bun or ponytail to hide that damage, check out Matrix's line of low-cost products for damaged hair.
Don't Go To Bed With Wet Hair
If you like to go to bed immediately after your shower, you aren’t going to like this one. Going to sleep with wet hair is a no-no.
That's because when your hair’s damp, your strands are more elastic, causing them to pull more and making breakage and damage more likely.
Bacteria loves humidity and tends to find its way into your scalp when wet. Not to mention the fact that it makes it harder to tame your flyaways the next morning.
The good news is that you can get your hair's volume back with Matrix's High Amplify line, an affordable and professional solution that's available on Amazon or at Chatters.
Invest In A Good Hairbrush
Brushing every day is a must to keep your hair smooth and healthy. That's why it's a good idea to invest in a good-quality hairbrush that meets all your needs.
The Wet Brush is a great option, designed to painlessly smooth out your knots — it’s a big fan fave.
Whether you already have a brush or you're in the market for one, make sure it's the right size for you and check the quality of its pins, bristles and pad. Depending on what you want it for, some models may be better for you than others.
Use Professional Products
@matrix | Instagram
While many drugstore hair-care products offer an all-in-one solution, professional-grade products, like those from Matrix, are specialized to suit your needs, giving you results that are tailored to your specific hair type.
After all, you wouldn't treat dry hair the same way you would damaged hair.
Choose A Shampoo & Conditioner Designed For Your Hair Type
Shampoos strengthen and revitalize your hair after a long day, while conditioners give you smooth and sleek locks, making brushing a breeze and adding shine. The key is to use the right products that keep your scalp healthy.
Matrix has different collections targeted to the specific needs of different hair types. For example, the A Curl Can Dream collection is formulated for curly hair, while the Unbreak My Blonde line repairs colour-damaged hair.There's also Moisture Me Rich for dry hair, High Amplify for those who want to turn up the volume and Mega Sleek to help tame curly, unruly locks.
Space Out Your Washes
Karolina Grabowska | Pexels
If you're a wash-your-hair-once-a-day kind of person, you may want to rethink that habit; shower water contains minerals that can damage your hair, especially if it's dyed.
The more your coloured hair is exposed to water, the less time it lasts: it’ll cause your colour to fade, or even turn yellow-ish. Instead, try spacing out your hair washes and opt for products from Matrix's Keep Me Vivid and Color Obsessed lines to make your colour last.If that wasn't enough, Brass Off neutralizes brassy highlights in light and dark blonde hair, So Silver gets rid of yellowish highlights in blonde and gray hair and Dark Envy eliminates reddish highlights in dark hair.
Always Check The Label
@matrix | Instagram
For sleeker, healthier-looking hair, it's best to use products with protein-rich, moisturizing ingredients.
Matrix uses fortifying ingredients like honey, clay and shea butter in their lotions, serums, masks, powders, gels, shampoos and conditioners, which are all made using cutting-edge tech.
Your scalp is the foundation of your hair's health, so it's important to take special care of it. If you often tie your hair up tightly or wear braids, these styles actually pull on your roots. Luckily, Instacure's soothing Tension Reliever Scalp Serum helps relieve the tension from all that pulling.
There are so many ways you can keep your hair looking healthy and shiny, no matter your hair type.
Maybe you already chatted with Matrix reps at Montreal Pride and had the chance to score free samples and gifts, get a consultation or snap pics at the photo booth.
But if you missed out, there's nothing stopping you from doing your own impromptu hair photoshoot at home!
For more tips and tricks on how to get luscious locks, check out Matrix's website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
You can also find all their products here and their different salons here.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.