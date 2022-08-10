8 Ways Canadians Can Mix Up Their Cocktail Game This Summer
Become the ultimate happy-hour host.
There’s something about the warm weather and late summer sunsets that makes it feel like anything’s possible. This season’s ideal for trying new things, spending more time with loved ones and making memories over delicious drinks.
One easy and fun way to do all of the above? Get adventurous with your cocktail rotation.
If you’re really wanting to impress your friends, try some Absolut Vodka recipes. Whether it's the uber-trendy espresso martini or an Absolut Watermelon Vodkarita (yep, it's a thing), you can mix up your drink rotation in style.
With refreshing and tasty flavours like watermelon, Raspberri, Citron, lime and the good ol’ original,Absolut Vodka will inspire you to stir up some tastiness for your next happy hour.
Start by trying one of these delicious cocktail recipes — your friends (and taste buds) will thank you.
Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
- Ice cubes
- 1⅓ parts Absolut Vodka
- ⅔ part Kahlúa
- ⅔ part espresso
- Three whole coffee beans
Directions:
- Fill a shaker with ice cubes
- Add all ingredients
- Shake and strain into a cocktail glass
- Garnish with coffee beans
Cosmopolitan
Ingredients:
- 1⅓ parts Absolut Citron
- ⅔ part triple sec
- ⅔ part lime juice
- ⅔ part cranberry juice
- One twisted orange peel
Directions:
- Fill a shaker with ice cubes
- Add all ingredients
- Shake and strain into a cocktail glass
- Garnish with an orange zest twist
Absolut Watermelon Spritz
Ingredients:
- Ice cubes
- One part Absolut Watermelon Vodka
- Two parts sparkling wine
- Four chunks of watermelon
- 0.2 parts simple syrup
- Mint leaf
- Watermelon
Directions:
- Muddle the watermelon cubes into a shaker, add the vodka and the simple syrup
- Fine strain into a wine glass and top it up with sparkling wine
- Garnish with a slice of watermelon and mint sprig
Absolut Raspberri Collins
Ingredients:
- 1½ parts Absolut Raspberri
- ¾ part simple syrup
- ¾ part lemon juice
- Five whole raspberries
- Soda water
Directions:
- Fill a shaker with ice cubes
- Add raspberries and simple syrup and muddle
- Add Absolut Raspberri and lemon juice
- Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with ice cubes
- Top up with soda water
- Garnish with raspberries
Absolut Watermelon Vodkarita
Ingredients:
- Ice cubes
- Two parts Absolut Watermelon Vodka
- 1½ parts watermelon juice
- ¾ part lime juice
- ¾ part simple syrup
- ¼ part orange liqueur
Directions:
- Pack shaker with ice
- Shake and strain into rocks glass with a half-salt rim
- Garnish with a watermelon slice and lime wedge
Absolut Lime Mule
Ingredients:
- Ice cubes
- 1½ parts Absolut Lime
- ½ part lime juice
- Ginger beer
- Two lime wedges
Directions:
- Fill a mule mug with ice cubes
- Add Absolut Lime and lime juice
- Top up with ginger beer
- Garnish with two lime wedges
Absolut Mimosa
Ingredients:
- Ice cubes
- ¾ part Absolut Vodka
- 1⅔ parts orange juice
- Champagne
Directions:
- Add chilled Absolut Vodka and orange juice into a champagne glass
- Top up with champagne
Raspiroska
Ingredients:
- 1½ parts Absolut Raspberri
- ⅓ part simple syrup
- Six whole raspberries
- Crushed ice
Directions:
- Muddle raspberry and simple syrup in a rocks glass
- Fill with crushed ice
- Add Absolut Raspberri
- Stir
- Garnish with a raspberry
Nothing brings people together quite like warm weather and tasty drinks do, and Absolut Vodka is here to mix up your summer in the best way. Get creative — let the limitless possibilities of summer inspire you to try out new flavours.
Who knows? You might just become your crew’s official happy-hour host of the season.
For more Absolut Vodka recipes, visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Twitter.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.