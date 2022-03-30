8 Ways You Could Enjoy The Ultimate Work-Life Balance In Jasper National Park
The mountains are calling.
Over the past couple of years, millennial and Gen Z Canadians have started to rethink how they want to work and live. While priorities are shifting, more people are changing career paths to achieve a reasonable work-life balance.
If you're on the hunt for a job in a place that suits your personal goals, the beautiful mountain town of Jasper is worth considering. Located in one of Canada's most stunning national parks, Jasper has a lot to offer anyone who'd like to escape the bustle of the city.
The town has many seasonal and long-term employment opportunities available. Whatever your interests and goals are, you'll likely find a position that serves you.
Foodies and fitness buffs can find roles to match their passion at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. They have multiple culinary openings, and they’re also looking for a seasonal health club attendant.
If wanderlust is your middle name, Tourism Jasper is on the hunt for a travel counsellor at their visitor centre. And it doesn't stop there — the list goes on.
Whether you're looking to reset over the summer or want to further your career, the Rocky Mountains should be on the top of your job search list. And when you're off the clock, there are tons of opportunities to unwind and connect with the Jasper community.
Grab A Pint With Your Work Pals
Price: 💸💸
Address: 624 Connaught Drive, Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: Moving to a new place means making friends — and tasting new brews. Jasper is full of delicious bites, local craft beer and people worth knowing.
After your first day on the job, swing by the popular Jasper Brewing Company with your coworkers for a good time.
Take A Sky-High Ride
Price: Varies from $30 to $57
Address: Whistlers Road, Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Jasper SkyTram takes guests 2,263 metres above the Canadian Rockies. You’ll be accompanied by a trained operator who’ll fill you in on everything you need to know — from the cultural heritage to the unique landscape. Plus, you’ll score some amazing scenic shots from this POV.
Hop aboard Canada’s highest tramway and take in the stunning views.Website
Observe The Local Fauna
Price: Jasper National Park pass varies from $9 to $21, free for youth
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Spring is prime wildlife-watching time, according to Jasper National Park. And with over 50 mammalian species living in the park, you might catch a glimpse of goats, moose, grizzlies and elk. Bring your camera along (keep your flash off) and stop at one of the lookouts along the Icefields Parkway.
You won't have to stray too far — there's often a herd of elk not too far away.
Get In Touch With The Healing Powers Of Mother Earth
Price: $45
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're curious about plant medicine, join Cree Knowledge Keeper Matricia Brown on a “Wapakwanis Plant Walk, Make & Take.” For over 90 minutes, you'll be guided along a plant walk, exploring useful herbs and flora. You'll then spend time making your own salves, lotions or other medicines to take home.
This is a great opportunity to learn more about local indigenous knowledge.Website
Stargaze In Jasper's Dark Sky Preserve
Price: Jasper National Park pass varies from $9 to $21, free for youth
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Fleeing the city has some serious perks — no honking and no smog, just the serenity of nature. In Jasper's Dark Sky Preserve, you can see the Northern Lights dance, spot Cassiopeia and magically connect with the Earth. Whenever you have a couple of days off, consider turning this experience into a camping trip. You'll come back feeling refreshed.
If you're into astronomy and space, apply to be a tour guide at the Jasper Planetarium (or just swing by on your lunch break — it's a super cool spot).Website
Support Local Artists
Price: Free entry
Address: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, 1 Old Lodge Road, Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: Jasper's got more than just views for days. It's also home to artists dedicated to cultural expression. The Mountain Galleries is open on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring different Canadian artists.
This art gallery is recognized as one of the largest in Western Canada, with 30 years of experience. There are also other locations in Whistler, Banff and Stratford.Website
Hit Up A Beach With Mountainous Views
Price: Jasper National Park pass varies from $9 to $21, free for youth
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Jasper National Park is home to over 1,700 lakes, so there's no shortage of alpine beaches to explore. Some famous spots include Pyramid Lake, Lake Edith and Lake Annette. They're all a scenic bike ride (or a short drive) from town.
Cool off on hot summer days in glacial-fed lakes. If that sounds a little chilly for you, take in the lake views, breathe in the fresh air, snap a pic and brag to the world that this is where you call home.Website
Go Chasing Waterfalls In Maligne Canyon
Price: Free entry
Address: Maligne Canyon, Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Rocky Mountains' deepest canyon is lined with hikes for beginners to seasoned adventurers. And it's a conveniently short distance from town.
The hike is stunning any time of year. But from May to December, you'll catch a lush waterfall as you cross bridges, explore Devonian limestone and take in incredible vistas. The canyon transforms throughout the year, so it's worth sticking around to witness the magic from summer to winter and everything in between.Website
If you haven't already, think about what kind of environment suits what you love to do and how you want to feel.
You could score that highly coveted work-life balance among alpine lakes, mountain wildlife and a charming town packed with restaurants, breweries and adventure.
Whatever your desire, Jasper is a dreamy place to live, work and play. Choose a slower pace of life, an inclusive community, a job you enjoy, friendly coworkers and gorgeous views (with lots of photo ops) — life's what you make it.
To learn more about living and working in Jasper, visit Tourism Jasper's website, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
