Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A 500-Pound Bear Keeps Breaking Into Cali Homes & They're Calling Him 'Hank The Tank'

He's raided at least 28 homes for snacks!

Global Staff Writer
A 500-Pound Bear Keeps Breaking Into Cali Homes & They're Calling Him 'Hank The Tank'
Bear League | Facebook

A black bear has been breaking into California homes looking for junk food, and from the looks of him he's been pretty successful.

The 500-pound bear has been dubbed "Hank the Tank" by the police in the South Lake Tahoe area, where he's currently the most-wanted thing on four legs.

The hungry giant has seemingly lost his fear of humans, and he'll crash through just about anything to get at a morsel of food.

Wildlife officials say that since last summer, the burglarizing bear has broken into at least 28 homes, and residents have called the police more than 100 times.

Nobody has been able to get a hold of the animal, although some have driven him away with paintballs, bean bags and sirens.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is part of the effort to find Hank, but activists worry that he'll be put down if he falls into their hands.

"This bear is readily identifiable due to its exceptionally large size and dark coat with lighter muzzle," the CDFW says.

Newsweek reports that the CDFW has stated that Hank "poses a potential danger to humans and has become habituated to human food."

Others within the enclosed neighborhood of Tahoe Keys, the gated community where the bear continues to circulate, have taken matters into their own hands by calling for bear traps.

A local non-profit called the BEAR League has been following Hank's activities in recent weeks, while calling for a humane solution to his wanderings. The group has posted surveillance footage of Hank's adventures on Facebook, and they're urging followers to help find a non-lethal way to stop him.

"We are frantically working to save his life by reaching out to various wildlife sanctuaries in hopes of finding him a safe home," they said in a Facebook post.

The group's executive director has also told NBC News that "multiple wildlife sanctuaries are ready to accept Hank."

Adult male black bears typically weight about 150-350 pounds, according to the CDFW. However, they can occasionally reach Hank's size, and some have even hit 600 pounds.

The CDFW says that euthanizing the bear is "always our last option," and officials are currently looking at the possibility of relocating him if he's captured.

They add that this whole thing could have been avoided if people did a better job of protecting their garbage from bears.

There are no reports of human injuries to date.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

You Can Get MASSIVE Cotton Candy That Looks Like Stuffed Animals In California

TikTokers are waiting hours in line for these viral treats!

@beatrice.cornejo | Instagram, @polarplayground | Instagram

In the era of social media, presentation means everything, even for simple carnival treats such as cotton candy.

A little shop in California is winning lots of social media love for selling massive-sized portions of cotton candy shaped into mystical creatures, animals and famous TV cartoon characters.

Keep ReadingShow less

This Bear Straight-Up Wandered Into An Alberta Home & It Was Quite The Ordeal To Get It Out

"Fun times living in the woods of Northern Alberta!"

Sean Reddy | Facebook

Living in this beautiful country means an inevitable encounter or two with wildlife, but finding a bear in your home is pretty extreme, even for us Canucks.

On October 4, Sean Reddy from Saprae Creek, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, posted on Facebook about an alarming interaction he had with one of the wild creatures.

Keep ReadingShow less

California Has Made It Illegal To Remove A Condom Without Consent & It's Called 'Stealthing'

It's the first state to do so.

Empire331 | Dreamstime, Tuja66 | Dreamstime

The state of California has now made it illegal for someone to remove a condom without the verbal consent of their partner during intercourse, which is also known as "stealthing."

On Thursday, October 7, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill authored by State Assemblymember Cristina Garcia into law, according to a press release from Garcia's office.

Keep ReadingShow less

A US Woman Refused To Move For A Charging Grizzly Bear & Now She's Going To Jail

She really wanted to get the pic.

Catherine Lall | Dreamstime

It's never a good idea to face down an angry grizzly bear and her cubs — no matter how good you think the photos will look.

An Illinois woman will serve four days in jail for refusing to back down against an angry momma bear in Yellowstone National Park last May, according to the acting U.S. attorney in Wyoming, where she was sentenced.

Keep ReadingShow less