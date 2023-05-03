A Bride Was Killed In A Crash At Her Wedding & The Injured Groom Is Getting So Much Support
His mom shared their last photo together.
An alleged drunk driver crashed into a pair of newlyweds as they left their wedding reception in a golf cart over the weekend, killing the bride and leaving the groom with critical injuries.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Bride Samantha Miller, 34, and her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, were driving away from their reception in a golf cart at Folly Beach, South Carolina, when they were struck from behind by a vehicle, the Associated Press reports.
Miller died in the collision while Hutchinson and two others in the golf cart were injured, the Charleston County Coroner's Office told the AP.
Hutchinson's mom says the golf cart was "thrown over 100 yards and rolled several times" after it was struck by the speeding vehicle.
"Sam died from her injuries," Hutchinson's mother, Annette, wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Aric is in serious condition and has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury, he will have a long recovery."
She also shared a photo of the happy newlyweds at their reception and explained that the image was taken "moments" before the crash.
"I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows," Hutchinson's mom wrote in the post. "Aric has lost the love of his life."
Other photos on the page show a bruised and bloodied Aric in a hospital bed.
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, has been arrested on reckless homicide and DUI charges, local jail records show. She was still in jail, and no court date had been set as of Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether she'd retained a lawyer.
"An investigation into the crash determined she was going 65 mph at the time she struck the cart," police told local station WYFF. "Her blood draw results are pending."
The crushing story has prompted a flood of support for Hutchinson on GoFundMe, where donors have smashed the $100,000 goal by pledging well over $500,000 to pay his medical bills. One couple donated $10,000, while there were several other donations in the thousands.
Donors also described the incident as a "horrific tragedy" in their comments.
"This fundraiser will help pay for Sam's burial and medical costs for Aric and his family," Annette wrote.