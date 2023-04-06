A Canadian Teen With Terminal Cancer Who Shared His 'Bucket List' Adventures On TikTok Has Died
A teen from Fredericton who shared his "bucket list" adventures after being diagnosed with terminal cancer has died at the age of 18.
Harrison Gilks had just over 320,000 followers on TikTok, where he documented his journey with the illness as well as the adventures he got up to with friends and family.
On June 29, 2022, Harrison posted a video sharing that his terminal diagnosis had been confirmed and that he was going to try and do some of the things he had always wanted to do, like skydiving or "stuff along those lines."
According to CBC, he was able to carry out some of his final adventures through money raised by his local community.
He posted TikToks about going on a helicopter ride in New York, having a "boys trip" in Montreal, getting to meet hockey players from the Canadiens, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers and finally, a trip to Mexico.
According to his father, Trevor, ticking off items on the bucket list was both "special and emotional."
"Every time there was something that would put a big grin on his face and you could tell in that moment he forgot about cancer," said Trevor. "You see those moments and it's all worth it."
On March 21, 2023, Harrison posted his final video to TikTok from a hospital bed, where he let his viewers know that the cancer had spread and that his doctor told him there was "not a whole lot of time left."
"So I'll probably be in the hospital for probably the remainder of whatever time I got left, which is obviously very upsetting," he shared.
He finished the video off by thanking people for watching.
"It's been a great ride with you guys on the bucket list," Harrison said.
According to his obituary, Harrison "passed peacefully" on March 30 while surrounded by his family.
"He was our sunshine on a cloudy day," said the obituary.
"He always found good in every situation and touched the lives of many with his messages of hope and encouragement through his TikTok videos, where he chronicled and shared his journey with cancer with the world."
