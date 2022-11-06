I Was Diagnosed With Skin Cancer & Here's The Expert Advice I Wish I'd Known Sooner
One bad sunburn can lead to skin cancer.
Skin cancer never really crossed my mind as a young adult until a few years ago, when I began hearing about people close to me who'd undergone procedures after receiving their own diagnoses.
I also noticed more celebrities coming forward to share their experiences, such as Hugh Jackman and Khloe Kardashian.My own skin cancer journey started a few years ago, though I didn’t know it at the time.
I've always loved being in the sun and I definitely didn't think that it would catch up to me. The realization didn't hit until I was sitting in a dermatologist’s office having a skin biopsy done.
A new bump had appeared on my nose, and it would bleed from time to time, especially when I wiped my face with a towel.
I thought it was just a stubborn pimple that would eventually go away so I dismissed it.
When I brought it up to my dermatologist she managed to remove it with liquid nitrogen so I thought that was it.
Fast forward two years later and another growth had formed, this time on the other side of my nose.
Again, it would bleed so I went back to see my dermatologist and she mentioned possibly doing a biopsy. However, I convinced her that liquid nitrogen worked the first time so why not do it again?
Once again it worked until it didn't.
The next time I met with a dermatologist in Ontario who removed it right away and sent it to get tested. The tests confirmed it was a form of skin cancer called basal cell carcinoma.
While the bump is no longer there thanks to the dermatologist's skills during the biopsy, my health journey is not over.
I'm now waiting to see a specialist who will determine if I need a procedure called Mohs surgery, which will remove the cancerous tissue in layers.
Looking back, I wish I had known more about how neglecting sun safety in your youth can come back to haunt you in adulthood because all it takes is one sunburn. I would also go back and tell myself that if there's something new on my skin to not delay getting it looked at.
I want to use my own experience to hopefully educate others on the risks of skin cancer and how to protect your skin properly.
Speaking with Dr. Heather Rogers, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon in Seattle, provided me with some great information on how to do just that.
Is basal cell carcinoma very serious?
One of the first things a dermatologist told me after seeing my results was that basal cell carcinoma is the "friendliest" of skin cancers and the most common form of skin cancer.
The Skin Cancer Foundation says a basal cell carcinoma grows slowly. Most are actually curable and cause minimal damage if they're caught and treated early.
What types of skin cancer are there?
There are three major types of skin cancer – basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer. Again, it can be treated if caught early.
Rogers said there are different levels of severity depending on the skin cancer you have.
"People dying from a basal cell skin cancer is incredibly rare. If you look at the data [the] people dying from a squamous cell cancer is about 2,000 people a year, so it's not that many but still happens," she explained. "Then for people dying from melanoma, someone dies every minute from melanoma."
Even though that sounds scary, Rogers noted that dermatologists have gotten very good at diagnosing melanomas early, which means treatment is happening earlier.
"The people who are dying from melanoma are the people who've never had a skin exam, have never seen a dermatologist," the specialist added.
What does skin cancer look like?
Skin cancer can look different depending on the type of cancer it is.
My basal cell carcinoma was a small pearly bump that formed and would bleed on and off.
Skin cancer can also appear as a firm red bump or a changing mole.
"If it's a brown spot that keeps growing, that's also concerning for a melanoma, because when we get an age spot or a mole it shows up and it kind of stays the same size, but if that spot keeps getting bigger that's also concerning," Rogers told Narcity.
How common is skin cancer?
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
The academy estimates approximately 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.
The Melanoma Network of Canada says melanoma is one of the most common cancer types found in young adults between the ages of 15 and 29 as well as 30 to 49 years old.
Who is most at risk of skin cancer?
There are a variety of risk factors for skin cancer, including the most obvious which is exposure to UV radiation from spending time in the sun or using indoor tanning beds.
Family history is another one.
If you’ve had skin cancer once, you’re also more likely to develop it again.
"Number one risk factor for having skin cancer is having had skin cancer," Rogers said. "That's the reason why you have to get an exam more often than somebody who's never had skin cancer. Once you had a skin cancer the risk of having another one is about 50%."
Another scary factor to note is that having even one blistering sunburn can increase your risk of melanoma by 80% or non-melanoma skin cancer by 68%, the American Academy of Dermatology says.
How curable is basal cell carcinoma?
The earlier the skin cancer is found, the easier it is to treat and cure.
There are several options for treating skin cancer, including Mohs surgery, laser surgery and radiation therapy, Rogers says.
A specialist will help you determine which one is best for your case.
How can you protect your skin from cancer?
The number one tip Rogers has when it comes to preventing skin cancer is not lying in the sun for the sake of getting a tan.
"Ninety-five percent of aging comes from the sun, also 95% of skin cancers are caused by the sun," she told Narcity. "If you're outside on a beautiful day exercising and you get some sun that's one thing, but just lying in the sun solely to damage your skin makes absolutely no sense."
If you're outside, make sure to wear sunscreen and cover up with sunglasses and a hat.
Skin protection is equally as important in the winter.
On their website, experts at Manhattan Dermatology write that even though the sun's rays may not feel as warm during the colder months, the UV rays can still damage your skin.
Rogers also wants people to know that skin exams are not scary and skin cancer is curable. That's why she says it's important to establish a dermatologist early so they can help you when you need it.
"The importance of finding a dermatologist [and] seeing him or her once a year — that really will make all the difference," she said.
