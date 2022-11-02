A Guy Won $30M In The Lottery & He's Keeping It Secret So His Wife & Kid Don't Get Lazy
How do you hide that much money???
If you won $30 million in the lottery, how long do you think you'd be able to keep it to yourself?
A recent lotto winner in China says he has no plans to share his newfound cash with his wife or child, and he seems super committed to keeping the secret.
The man, identified only as "Mr. Li," bought 40 lottery tickets and ended up winning 220 million yuan in China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region last month, according to the Nanning Evening News via the South China Morning Post. Those winnings add up to more than US$30 million.
But while Mrs. Li is entitled to share in those winnings under Chinese law, Mr. Li apparently plans to hide all that money from her for the foreseeable future.
Chinese lottery rules seem to be similar to those in North America, where you have to physically show up and take a picture at the lotto office to claim your prize.
But Mr. Li was prepared for that. The man showed up wearing a full-sized cartoon mascot costume, complete with a giant foam head, and he kept it all on for the photo with his giant cheque.
Li told lottery officials that he wants to keep his winnings secret so that his family doesn't become lazy.
"I have not told my wife or kid," he said, per the South China Morning Post. "I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in the future."
He says he slept in a hotel for two days and didn't go outside at all "because I did not want to lose my tickets."
He donated about US$690,000 of the money to charity and still hasn't decided what to do with the rest of it, per the South China Morning Post.
He added that he plays the lottery as a "hobby" and that while it doesn't cost him much, it does give him a "ray of hope" in his life.
But the big question is, will he keep that ray of hope to himself?