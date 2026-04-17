In the news today: Quebec premier meets Carney, Ontario medical residency

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
New Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to meet Prime Minister Carney today in Ottawa
Quebec's new premier is set to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney this morning in Ottawa, less than 48 hours after she was sworn into office.
Christine Fréchette's office says the two are to discuss issues related to economic development, immigration, infrastructure, housing and the cost of living.
Among Quebec's demands from the federal government is a more equitable distribution of asylum seekers across the country.
The province also wants the Carney government to intervene and help ensure a massive hydroelectric deal is finalized with Newfoundland and Labrador.
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Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones speaks at a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto, on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Ontario forging ahead with medical residency rule for international grads it recently rescinded
Ontario is embedding in legislation a policy that would give priority for medical residency positions to applicants with a connection to the province.
The proposal would ensure a dedicated first-round stream for international medical graduates who attended an Ontario high school or university, or who lived in Ontario for at least 24 weeks in the year preceding their application.
Health Minister Sylvia Jones says they want to give priority to Ontarians, including people who may have left to study medicine abroad but want to return home to practice.
She says the legislation would be in line with approaches in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with Canadian soldiers as he visits the site of NATO Exercise Cold Response in Bardufoss, Norway on Friday, March 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Audit warns military procurement faces 'persistent' hurdles
An internal federal government audit delivered last year warned that the work of buying and upgrading military technology was still being plagued by bureaucratic hurdles.
The audit said it found "persistent challenges" in the procurement system, even though it is "evolving rapidly" under Prime Minister Mark Carney's government, which has forged ahead with reforms to speed up purchases of military equipment.
The audit warned that even uncomplicated purchases tended to take on average a decade to complete, and that more complex projects to add new capabilities took anywhere from one to three decades to close out.
Asked about the audit, Conservative defence critic James Bezan called the wait times "outrageous," while a spokesperson for MP Stephen Fuhr, Carney's point person on reforming defence procurement, did not return a request for comment.
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Mexican and Guatemalan workers pick strawberries at a farm in Pont Rouge, Que., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Rural B.C. communities ask province to support foreign worker program changes
Leaders in some of British Columbia's rural communities are calling on the provincial government to support changes to the temporary foreign worker program, or businesses will have to start shutting their doors.
The federal government in March announced changes to the temporary foreign worker program meant to benefit employers in rural communities struggling to fill jobs, but provinces have to opt into the program.
Tiffany Hetenyi, with the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, says business owners tell her they will have to start reducing their hours, or close for good, because of staffing shortages.
B.C.'s Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills said it's reviewing the changes because the province wasn't consulted before the announcement, and that it would have more to say "in the coming days."
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People walk past Wing Noodles Ltd. in Montreal's Chinatown on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Montreal to display collection from iconic Chinatown noodle shop
The City of Montreal has acquired a collection of items from an iconic Chinatown noodle factory and shop that closed down last year after 128 years of service.
In 2022, Jean-Philippe Riopel co-founded a non-profit organization called Objets de mémoire, which dedicated itself to recovering artifacts from Wing Noodles Ltd.
The collection, which comprises more than 5,000 items, was donated to the city's Centre des mémoires montréalaises and will be displayed in the coming years as part of various museum projects.
The goal is to preserve the heritage of the iconic site in Montreal's Chinatown, which has been described as a pillar of Montreal's history of migration, trade and neighbourhood life.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2026.
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