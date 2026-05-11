A look at what's in the news for today

In the news today: Hantavirus contacts isolate, deepfakes bill, FIFA economic impact
A look at what's in the news for today
FILE — The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone, Oct. 16, 2023, in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
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Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …

MPs amend bill criminalizing sexual deepfakes to include 'nearly nude' images

A federal government bill that would criminalize sexual deepfakes will now incorporate “nearly nude” images.

MPs on the House of Commons justice committee recently made the amendment to the bill, which comes after experts warned it likely would not cover many of the images created by Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot that proliferated on his X platform.

The original version of the bill would have criminalized the non-consensual sharing of images that show the subject nude.

But experts said the images created by Grok — such as edits to photos of women to depict them wearing see-through bikinis — may not meet that standard.

The bill must still make its way through the Senate before it becomes law.

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A look at what's in the news for today A Chrono Aviation Boeing 737 takes off from the Bagotville airport in Saguenay, Que. on Sunday, May 10, 2026. The aircraft is heading to Victoria B.C. with four people that were on the cruise ship affected with the hantavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Canadians on ship at centre of hantavirus outbreak land in Canada

British Columbia's top health officer says the four Canadians possibly exposed to hantavirus aboard a cruise ship are expected to quarantine under supervision in B.C. for a little more than two weeks.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says none of the travellers who arrived in Victoria from the Spanish Canary Islands on Sunday are currently showing symptoms, and that they are considered contacts, not patients.

The four Canadians were among 130 passengers assessed as asymptomatic when they disembarked the MV Hondius when it reached port in Tenerife on the West African coast.

The Canadians then flew to Quebec on a flight chartered by Ottawa, and then to Victoria, where they'll continue their quarantine and be reassessed in two weeks.

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A look at what's in the news for today New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Brunswick electing mayors, councillors and other local representatives today

Residents across New Brunswick will go to the polls today to elect their local representatives.

Voters will elect mayors and councillors in 77 municipalities and vote for district education council representatives.

Former Liberal MP Jenica Atwin is up against two challengers — longtime city councillor Steve Hicks and former construction worker John Reid — in a bid to become Fredericton's next mayor.

Many of New Brunswick's largest cities will have competitive contests, while more than 150 local seats will be filled by acclamation and some seats will be without any candidate.

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A look at what's in the news for today A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toddler dies after falling from North York highrise, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a toddler has died after falling from a highrise apartment building in North York.

Officers were called just after noon Sunday to the area of Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive, where police say the child was pronounced dead.

Police say they aren't releasing further information, including the toddler's age or gender, and noted that their investigation is ongoing.

It’s the second such death in two weeks after a six-year-old girl fell from a bedroom window of a different North York apartment building.

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A look at what's in the news for today A pedestrian walks past a FIFA World Cup countdown timer and an advertisement with photographs of Vancouver Whitecaps MLS soccer players Thomas Muller, Brian White, Sam Adekugbe, Andres Cubas and Ryan Gauld outside B.C. Place stadium, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Blind side: Why World Cup economic impact on Vancouver and Toronto may never be known

It's just one month before the World Cup kicks off, but firm figures around the final price tag of the event, its economic benefits and legacy remain unclear. 

Toronto and Vancouver are among 16 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico that will host a combined 104 games between June 11 and July 19.

FIFA has previously estimated up to $940 million in economic output for the Greater Toronto Area, and the B.C. government has estimated between $532 million and $624 million.

But Wayne Smith at Toronto Metropolitan University is skeptical about direct tourism benefits to the cities, noting the tournament is happening during peak tourism season in both cities.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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