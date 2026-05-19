In the news: Habs win game 7, TTC tentative deal struck, Snowbirds announcement
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Dobes 'bounces forward' to help Habs take Game 7
Jakub Dobes had a familiar name ringing in his ears.
The Canadiens goaltender was the focus of a rabid KeyBank Center crowd after his team's lead shrank from 2-0 to 2-1.
The catcalls got louder when the Buffalo Sabres tied Game 7 in the third period.
The fiery Dobes embraced the moment Monday — and Montreal is off to the NHL's Eastern Conference final.
The 24-year-old made 37 saves, including a huge stop on Tage Thompson in overtime, as the Canadiens picked up a dramatic 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Alex Newhook's winner to take the teams' best-of-seven series 4-3.
"Their fans like to chant my name … I like that, too," Dobes said. "Thanks for that. Actually, that was giving me fire because I like when you're the villain."
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Tentative deal announced in TTC labour dispute
The Toronto Transit Commission and a union that represents about 700 electrical, communications and signals workers say they've reached a tentative labour agreement.
The TTC and CUPE Local 2 made the announcement in a statement on Monday afternoon.
It comes after a deadline for job action, which had already been extended once at 12 a.m. Saturday, passed on Saturday evening without a settlement.
At that time, both sides said they would keep talks going.
Mandeep S. Lali, the TTC's CEO, says in the statement that since the agreement still needs to be ratified by the union's membership and the TTC board, further details aren't being shared now.
The New Brunswick government says it's unveiling an investment in new amphibious aircraft this morning. The New Brunswick Legislative Building pictured on Thursday, April 30, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder
N.B. to announce amphibious aircraft investment
The New Brunswick government says it's unveiling an investment in new amphibious aircraft this morning.
Amphibious aircraft includes planes and helicopters that are designed to take off and land on both water and solid ground.
The announcement is being held at Forest Protection Ltd., which is majority-owned by the New Brunswick government.
Forest Protection conducts aerial surveys, manages forest health and also provides rapid-response wildfire fighting.
Officials didn't provide any further details in a media advisory last week.
Canada's defence minister is set to make an announcement today at the home base of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team. The Canadian Snowbirds fly during the Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Defence minister to make Snowbirds announcement
Canada's defence minister is set to make an announcement today at the home base of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team.
David McGuinty's visit to 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan comes amid speculation about the future of the aerial acrobatic squadron.
Opposition Conservative member of Parliament Fraser Tolmie raised the issue of the team's future earlier this month.
He told question period that air shows across North America are "quietly being told" they can't book the Snowbirds for events in 2027 and that this summer will be their final season.
McGuinty replied that the team's aircraft fleet is approaching the end of its life, but the Snowbirds would continue air demonstrations as long as the planes remain safe.
Canadian and United States of America (USA) flags are seen atop of a downtown hotel near Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
McGuinty replied that the team's aircraft fleet is approaching the end of its life, but the Snowbirds would continue air demonstrations as long as the planes remain safe.
Americans hunt Canadian ancestry — and citizenship
Cody Sibley was born and raised in Louisiana, but he always felt his family shared strong ties to Canada thanks to his Acadian ancestors from Nova Scotia.
Sibley said that as an eighth-generation descendant of Acadians, his family's roots could be traced back to "generation zero," Agathe Doucet, who was baptized on Jan. 19, 1710, in Nova Scotia.
He said Doucet married to Pierre Pitre in 1727, but the couple's lives were turned upside down in 1755 when British soldiers arrived at their doors and ordered their expulsion; like many Acadians, they ended up in Louisiana, where the community went on to become known as Cajuns.
Sibley is now among a surge of Americans combing through genealogical records in the hopes of finding a Canadian ancestor — some, like Sibley's, dating back hundreds of years, long before Canada officially existed. They plan to use the information to claim Canadian citizenship, under recently introduced legal changes that remove the so-called "first-generation limit" on citizenship for people born or adopted outside Canada to a Canadian citizen.
Scam culture takes centre stage in Tatiana Maslany's new series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed." Maslany poses for a photograph on the red carpet for the 2022 Canada’s Walk of Fame Gala in Toronto, on Saturday, December 3, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Maslany on AI: 'There's nothing good about it'
Scam culture takes centre stage in Tatiana Maslany's new series "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed."
It's an issue she thinks audiences can relate to, as the trappings of online fraud become harder to avoid, from romance scams to banking hacks.
The Regina-born star said images and video are often not real, doctored or "created by an algorithm" and it's hard to distinguish what is true and what isn't.
"It's caused I think a lot distrust of the things that you're seeing," Maslany said in an interview from Los Angeles.
The Canadian actress said she wants more support for journalists to fact check and counter fake images and fabricated stories that are created using AI.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026
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