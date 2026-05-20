In the news today: Carbon price backstop, Federal overseas staff cuts, FIFA hotels
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Feds didn't push carbon price backstop in Alberta in show of co-operation: Dabrusin
Federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin says Ottawa didn't enforce the federal backstop on Alberta's industrial carbon price as a gesture of co-operation with the province.
Dabrusin tells The Canadian Press that fighting with provinces in court is not a path to co-operative federalism.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed an agreement Friday on industrial carbon pricing that many climate activists say the deal is weaker than what Ottawa already had in place.
Carney, who has clawed back most of the Trudeau-era climate policies, says the deal strengthens the system that was working in Alberta.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves after speaking with the media at the Canadian Embassy in Paris, France on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Global Affairs numbers show disproportionate level of cuts to staff based overseas
Canada's foreign service cuts are disproportionately affecting positions based abroad over those headquartered in Ottawa, according to figures obtained by The Canadian Press.
The data shows more than 340 rotational positions being cut, meaning more than 10 per cent of Global Affairs staff posted abroad, a rate that is three times the cut to staff who only work in Canada.
Global Affairs says it's seeking efficiencies while pursuing the government's agenda of diversifying trade and advancing Canadian interests.
Jeremy Kinsman, a former ambassador, says Prime Minister Mark Carney has drummed up immense interest in Canada around the world, but Ottawa can't take full advantage if its embassies aren't adequately staffed.
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The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform a flypast over the National Capital Region, as seen from Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Snowbirds aerobatic team grounded until early 2030s while new planes purchased
Defence Minister David McGuinty says Ottawa is working as quickly as possible to replace the plane fleet for the iconic Snowbirds aerobatics team, but it's likely this year's summer performance run will be its last for a number of years.
McGuinty says the modern CT-157 Siskin II aircraft will take over for the CT-114 Tutor jets, which were introduced more than 60 years ago.
McGuinty and Prime Minister Mark Carney say they know many Canadians take pride in the Snowbirds, which have performed since 1971, but that it's time to modernize the fleet.
This year's schedule features 27 shows and flybys across Canada and the United States, starting next week in Quebec.
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Montreal Canadiens players celebrate following the overtime period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey T. Barnes
Two people fined for fireworks after Canadiens beat Sabres in Game 7 of NHL playoffs
Montreal police say two people will be fined for lighting fireworks in the city's downtown after the Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres Monday night in Game 7.
Chief-Insp. David Shane had warned fans it's forbidden to throw or possess fireworks or smoke-emitting devices during gatherings.
The decisive Game 7 was played in Buffalo, but the Bell Centre, home arena of the Canadiens, hosted a sold-out watch party for roughly 20,000 people.
Police did not make arrests Monday night as revellers took to the streets to celebrate the Canadiens' victory, which sent the team to the third round of the NHL playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes.
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FIFA World Cup banners are seen on light standards on the Cambie Bridge, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 4, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fans disappointed over ticket, hotel costs during World Cup in Vancouver
It is less than a month until the World Cup kicks off, but Destination Vancouver says June hotel bookings in the city are down 20 per cent this year when compared with the same time in 2025.
Vancouver is among 16 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico that will host a combined 104 games during the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.
Jarrett Vaughan, adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia's Sauder school of business, says costs associated with visiting Vancouver, including accommodation fees, are pricing people out of the market.
World Cup Facebook forums are filled with people attempting to sell tickets for thousands of dollars, as well as posts from locals who are attempting to rent out their homes during the games.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.
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