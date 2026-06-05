In the news today: Grocery benefit, Trade deal review, Energy drink bill, Job numbers
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Liberals' grocery benefit payments start for eligible Canadians today
One of the federal Liberals' flagship affordability measures will soon hit the bank accounts of eligible Canadians.
First announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in January, top-up payments for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will start going out today.
The program was previously known as the GST/HST credit and is usually paid out on a quarterly basis to lower-income households to help them keep pace with the rising cost of living.
An estimated 12 million Canadians are eligible for the one-time benefit and amounts vary based on the size of the household, with a single adult with no children getting up to $267 and a couple with two kids receiving a maximum of $533.
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Canadian and U.S. flags fly atop the Peace Arch monument at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Businesses ‘desperately in search of certainty’ on trade deal — but at what price?
Canada's business community says a trade deal that lets most goods flow to the U.S. unimpeded by tariffs is the top goal as negotiators gear up for a review of the North American free trade pact.
Canadian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Candace Laing says she's hoping for a renewal of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement — or something close to it — but that Canada may have to swallow some tariffs, and that reaching that compromise could take months.
The formal review of the agreement is set to begin July 1.
Earlier this week, the Trump administration proposed a 10 per cent additional tariff on Canada and other countries, though the vast majority of Canadian goods exported to the U.S. are compliant with the existing trade pact and exempt from levies.
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A pharmacy employee pulls out all the energy drinks from their refrigerator after receiving a suggestion from the Ordre des Pharmaciens du Quebec, to stop selling them, in connection with the death of Zachary Miron, a young man who died after taking an energy drink, in Lévis, Que. Wednesday, May 6, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec health minister to table bill to protect teens from energy drinks
Quebec's health minister is set to table a bill looking to ban energy drinks for teens, but one member of the provincial legislature could block its adoption.
Maïté Blanchette Vézina with the Conservative party says she does not wish to rush the legislation and that she is not opposed to a ban, but wants to debate its merits in the fall.
Calls to ban the sale of energy drinks to those under 16 years old grew after the death of 15-year-old Zachary Miron, who died after drinking a can of Red Bull while on ADHD medication.
A coroner's report said the combination of his medication and caffeine likely caused an arrhythmia that led to his sudden death.
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A Statistics Canada sign is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Statistics Canada set to release jobs data for May this morning
Statistics Canada is expected to release its labour market report for the month of May this morning.
The consensus among economists polled by Reuters shows they're anticipating employers added 10,000 positions last month after a loss of nearly 18,000 jobs in April, and expect the unemployment rate will remain unchanged at 6.9 per cent.
Economists have said the first few months of 2026 were challenging for employers grappling with the conflict in the Middle East, which has hiked prices of everyday goods, and ongoing uncertainty over U.S. trade as the review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement nears in July.
This jobs report marks the last major economic data release before the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision on Wednesday, which is widely expected to hold steady at 2.25 per cent.
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Canada's Emily Maglio, center, spikes the ball against United States' Sarah Franklin, front left, and Dana Rettke, front right, during the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship 2025 second round match between US and Canada at Indoor stadium Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Canadian women earn sweep, defeat U.S. for first time at Volleyball Nations League
Canada's women's volleyball team made some history of its own in FIVB Volleyball Nations League action on Thursday.
The Canadians defeated the United States for the first time in the tournament's history, sweeping the Olympic silver medallists 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 30-28) at Centre Videotron.
Canada came back from a 20-14 deficit to take the third and final set.
Canada was coming off a 3-1 (28-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18) loss to Germany in the tournament opener on Wednesday, and will next play France on Saturday.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026.
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