In the news today: G7 summit, privacy bill, OPP funeral set, 'Canes win Stanley Cup
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Carney heading to France for G7 summit as Trump says agreement reached with Iran
Prime Minister Mark Carney is heading to Evian-les-Bains in France for the G7 summit, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement was reached to end the conflict in Iran.
Trump announced the deal Sunday, adding that he authorized an end to the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, but later said the strait wouldn’t open until Friday when the deal is officially signed.
While in Ireland over the weekend, Carney told Irish news outlet RTE that the war in Iran was "topic number one" at the G7, adding that the war in Ukraine is also a key issue.
Trump is expected to attend this year's summit, and it's unknown whether Carney will meet with him.
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The Canadian flag blows on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ottawa to introduce privacy, clean drinking water legislation this week
The federal government will introduce two major bills in the last days of the Parliamentary sitting, focusing on privacy and ensuring First Nations have access to clean drinking water.
The Liberal government has given notice it will bring forward a long-promised update to Canada’s private-sector privacy law, expected to include protections for children's data as well as measures ensuring Canadians' data is not used for surveillance pricing.
It would be the Liberal government’s third attempt to update the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act, after introducing bills in 2020 and in 2023 that did not become law.
The government has also given notice it will introduce a bill “respecting water, source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure on First Nation lands.”
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OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was killed Tuesday afternoon in Hearst. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Thomas Carrique (Mandatory Credit)
Funeral for fallen OPP officer Tarun Bali set to take place this week
The funeral for Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tarun Bali, who was killed last week, has been scheduled for Thursday at the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre.
Bali, who was 29, was struck by a vehicle in the northern Ontario town of Hearst, about 520 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, as officers carried out an investigation last Tuesday.
Police say the funeral service won't be open to the public, but Bali's family, as well as other police officers, military members and other dignitaries are expected to attend.
The OPP says there will be a designated location for the public to view the procession and the funeral service via livestream.
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The Quebec Fleur-de-lis provincial flag flies on top of the National Assembly's main tower, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
How Quebec has influenced medical assistance in dying across Canada
Doctors say Quebec paved the way for medical assistance in dying in Canada and influenced federal MAID legislation, passed by the House of Commons 10 years ago.
The province now has the highest MAID rate in the world, with medically assisted deaths making up a record 7.9 per cent of all deaths in Quebec, or 6,268 cases, in 2024-25.
Less clear is whether the growing number of Quebecers who resort to MAID reflects a broad consensus in the province, or if it's a symptom of poor access to care that forces patients to turn to that option.
In 2009, a legislative commission conducted extensive consultations on end-of-life care, and following a report in 2012, Quebec passed the Act Respecting End-of-Life Care.
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Carolina Hurricanes left wing Mark Jankowski (77) celebrates after a win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hurricanes use stifling defence to beat Golden Knights 3-0 and win Stanley Cup
The Carolina Hurricanes won their first Stanley Cup championship in 20 years on Sunday night, using a suffocating defence in Game 6 to shut down the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0.
Brandon Bussi, whose entrance late into Game 3 helped turn around the series for Carolina, recorded his first career playoff shutout in stopping 22 shots.
Jackson Blake had a goal and assist, and Taylor Hall scored just 3:47 into the game to set the tone. Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-net goal.
The Golden Knights, who made an unlikely run just to reach the final, struggled to muster any kind of offence in Game 6 and went 18:37 between shots on goal in the second and third periods.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.
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