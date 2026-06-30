In the news today: Canada vs. Morocco, Ontario heat wave, future of CUSMA
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Canada to face Morocco in Round of 16 at World Cup
Canada will face Morocco in the Round of 16 at the World Cup after the North African giants defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in penalty kicks on Monday night in Mexico.
It will mark the second straight World Cup featuring a showdown between Canada and Morocco.
No. 30 Canada advanced to the game with a 1-0 win over South Africa in a Round of 32 game Sunday in Los Angeles.
It was Canada's first-ever appearance in a World Cup knockout game.
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A lifeguard is seen at Britannia Beach as people take to the waters and shores of the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. A heat warning has been issued for the nation's capital and Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Extreme, prolonged heat wave expected to cover much of Ontario
Environment Canada has issued an orange alert as an intense and prolonged heat wave is expected to blanket much of Ontario, including Toronto and Ottawa, starting today.
The weather agency says the heat wave will continue through Friday and possibly into the weekend before temperatures drop slightly early next week.
It says maximum temperatures in Toronto and Ottawa are expected to reach 33 C with a humidex of 42 C, and temperatures will hover between highs of 35 C and lows of 23 C for the rest of the week.
Forecasters say parts of northern Ontario, from Thunder Bay to Timmins, could see temperatures of 32 C, with a humidex near 40 C.
Heat warnings are also in place for parts of eastern and southern Quebec, with daytime temperatures in Montreal around 33 C starting Wednesday and lasting until Saturday.
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The southeast flank of the Fort Simpson wildfire, designated as FS016 by the government of the Northwest Territories, is seen in a Sunday, June 28, 2026, handout photo published to social media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — NWT Fire (Mandatory Credit)
Wildfire threatens evacuated village in N.W.T. as flames reach nearby highways
Residents of an evacuated village in the Northwest Territories are on high alert this morning as a wildfire creeps dangerously close to their homes.
The territory's wildfire agency says the out-of-control blaze has been growing towards the village of Fort Simpson and has reached at least one highway west of the main townsite.
The fire is estimated to be more than 100 square kilometres in size and has prompted a shelter-in-place order for those still in town.
An evacuation order was issued Sunday for the island community of 1,300 people, and most have been staying at a gymnasium-turned-evacuation-centre in Yellowknife.
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President Donald Trump speaks alongside a red cap stating "America Is Back!" in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Continental trade pact set to stay in place as U.S. blows past key deadline
A key date for a critical trade agreement will come and go this week as the United States continues to push for concessions from its closest neighbours.
The U.S. is set to officially inform Canada and Mexico on Wednesday of its intentions for the continental trade pact known in Canada as CUSMA.
All signs indicate the Trump administration will blow past the July 1 date without agreeing to renew the deal.
Failing to agree to renewal will trigger a rolling annual review for up to 10 years, at which point CUSMA would expire if it's not renewed.
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Italy's Francesco Pio Esposito reacts during the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Italy's failure to qualify for World Cup has Canadian sports shops changing game plan
With Italy not in this year’s World Cup, many sports shops are having to change their game plan and get rid of an overstock of Italian merch.
The Evangelista Sports store in Montreal ordered lots of Italy merchandise ahead of the World Cup because it's usually a big seller.
But when the team failed to qualify for the tournament, Carmelo Sansalone says it put a dent in sales.
His shop and many others, including Ontario chain Soccer World, have discounted Italian merchandise as well as products for other teams that didn't qualify, such as Northern Ireland, Wales and Peru.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.
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