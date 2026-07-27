In the news today: Gordie Howe bridge to open, B.C. wildfires, Seattle shooting
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Gordie Howe bridge to open to cars today after months of cross-border controversy
The Gordie Howe International Bridge is set to open to motorists today after months of controversy over financial aspects of the project.
In a February social media post, U.S. President Donald Trump insisted the United States would have to be compensated before he would allow the bridge to open.
Canada subsequently agreed to make some adjustments concerning the sharing of revenues.
Canada held a ceremony last week to help mark the opening of the bridge, but a joint celebration with the United States was cancelled after Washington's recent threat of new tariffs on Canadian goods.
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The wildfire at Pear Lake is shown in this handout photo provided by British Columbia's wildfire service taken on Thursday, July 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-BC Wildfire Service(Mandatory Credit)
Wildfires merge north of Clinton, B.C., evacuation order planned for 70 Mile House
Two wildfires threatening the village of Clinton, B.C. and the surrounding area merged late Saturday, a day after the Pear Lake blaze destroyed structures, including homes, on the outskirts of the community.
An update from BC Wildfire Service said the Pear Lake and Fiftynine Creek blazes combined and remained very active on Sunday, moving north and northeast of the Chasm area, about 20 kilometres north of Clinton.
The fire's projected growth to the north prompted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to post a notice Sunday about a planned evacuation order for the community of 70 Mile House and the surrounding area.
The order would be issued Monday at 10 a.m., the district said on its Facebook page in a message that urged residents to get ready to leave.
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Seattle police respond to a shooting at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Seattle, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Police arrest one person, search for another after Seattle festival shooting that killed three
Police have arrested one suspect and were looking for another after gunfire erupted at a crowded food festival beneath Seattle’s Space Needle.
The shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday at the annual Bite of Seattle festival left three people dead and four others wounded, including a two-year-old boy.
Two people died at the scene and a third died at a hospital.
Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis said during a news conference Sunday night that detectives did not have any description of the outstanding suspect.
Investigators believe the two were shooting at each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Seattle Fire Department says the four wounded were hospitalized and in stable condition.
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The Palais de Justice, Quebec Superior Court, is seen in Montreal, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Deadline fast approaching for Canadians to file claim in class-action drug suit
The deadline is fast approaching for Canadians to claim their share of a multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit over the drug Rexulti.
Canadians have until Aug. 27 to file a claim for their share of a $4.75 million settlement over the antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia and depression.
Quebec Superior Court approved the settlement in November, one year after authorizing the national class action against Otsuka Canada Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lundbeck Canada Inc.
The class action covers Canadians who were prescribed the drug since February 2017 and later developed compulsive behaviours or impulse-control disorders such as gambling, shopping or binge-eating.
Applicants could receive anywhere from $6,500 for mild cases to more than $102,000 in more severe ones.
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FILE — This Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, file photo shows the Cadbury chocolate factory in Dunedin, New Zealand. Mondelez International Inc. reports earnings Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
Recall issued for Cadbury brand chocolate bar due to undeclared pistachio
Chocolate maker Cadbury has issued a recall for one of its products due to undeclared pistachio.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says in a notice dated Friday that the recall involves several of the company's Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate bars.
Officials say there have been reported allergic reactions "associated with the consumption" of the products.
The CFIA says anyone who bought the chocolate bars should either throw them in the garbage or return them to the store for a refund.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.
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