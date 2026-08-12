In the news today: Smoke aids B.C. fires, CUSMA talks, Meteor shower, Partial eclipse
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Smoke in B.C. Interior causing poor air quality but helping the fire fight
Many of the blazes burning across British Columbia have been smoked out for a number of days and have resulted in poor air quality, but have helped in the fire fight.
The update from Cliff Chapman with the B-C Wildfire Service comes as a thick layer of smoke settles over the southern city of Penticton and drifts south from the Summerland region, where the Bald Range fire has forced thousands to flee.
Chapman says the smoke settled in valley bottoms and was helping suppress flames by preventing the fires from contacting clean oxygen and spreading.
He says a shift in weather that causes the smoke to clear may increase the potential of the fire spreading.
About 100 fires are burning across B.C., with about half burning out of control.
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The Canadian and American flags flap in the breeze at the Thousand Islands border crossing in Lansdowne, Ont., on Monday Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Canada could lose more than 100K jobs if CUSMA dies: report
There's been no word on whether Canada's trade deal with the United States and Mexico has been successfully renewed.
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc has been in Washington this week for another round of trade talks, and said after meeting U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday that discussions remain ongoing.
It comes as a new report warns Canada could lose 102,000 jobs if the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, also known as CUSMA, breaks down, and the United States would lose 214,000 jobs in 2027.
The report says the successful renegotiation of CUSMA would create 98,000 Canadian jobs and 137,000 American jobs.
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Montreal police chief Fady Dagher speaks in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal police chief pressed by residents over racism allegations involving officers
Residents are calling for an independent public investigation into allegations of racism and misconduct involving Montreal police officers as Chief Fady Dagher defends his force's handling of a scandal.
Police dismantled the 16-member Montréal-Nord unit in June after allegations of racist and abusive conduct by some officers, including claims officers cut the hair of racialized citizens to keep as trophies.
Dagher and other police officials were questioned during a public meeting at city hall last night, marking the first time citizens could directly question Montreal police.
Dagher said the force first learned in March of alleged racist behaviour involving officers at the station through internal reports and immediately launched an investigation. Three officers have been suspended.
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Women walk home after receiving food aid from the World Food Programme (WFP) and World Vision Kenya in Nadunga Village, Turkana County, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi)
Why Canada's deeper linkage of foreign aid with trade outcomes is raising concerns
Canada's approach to foreign aid under Prime Minister Mark Carney is sparking debate, as critics say it increasingly ties aid to domestic economic benefits.
While Ottawa denies practising "tied aid," some analysts argue Canada's strategy is shifting toward supporting Canadian industries like potash and lentils through aid programs.
Supporters of tied aid claim it maintains public backing during economic downturns, but critics warn it undermines local economies, increases costs, and fosters dependency on foreign goods and technology.
Despite Canada’s 2008 law requiring aid to prioritize poverty reduction and human rights, former Liberal MP John McKay fears the government is bending these rules for economic gain.
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The Mont-Megantic Observatory, shown in a file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Ray
Perseid meteor shower and partial solar eclipse to give skywatchers a celestial show
Skywatchers in Quebec and beyond will get a unique show this week, as the Perseid meteor shower coincides with a partial solar eclipse.
The Astrolab astronomy centre at the Mont-Mégantic, Que., provincial park says shooting stars would rain down from the sky between Tuesday and Friday.
Sébastien Giguère, the Astrolab's scientific co-ordinator, says the Perseid meteor shower can feature up to 100 shooting stars per hour, compared to about five on an average night.
The meteor shower will combine today with a partial solar eclipse to create a rare celestial alignment.
People in Atlantic Canada will see the highest amount of sun coverage, followed by those in eastern Quebec.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026.
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