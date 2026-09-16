In the news today: Carney courts Europe, gun groups seek answers, Peart doc premières
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Europe wants Canada as its first 'associate member', says EU chief
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Europe wants to open the door for Canada to become an "associate member" of the European Union.
Prime Minister Mark Carney listened as von der Leyen laid out key pillars for stronger co-operation between Europe and Canada in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday.
She says the EU must "urgently" reimagine its partnerships and that she wants to work with Canada to build a shared future.
Carney is in France this week to secure a stronger alliance with Europe, focusing primarily on trade, defence and people-to-people ties.
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People attend a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Secrecy and accountability 'can coexist': groups push for Tumbler Ridge gun details
Five gun control advocacy groups are renewing pressure on the RCMP to disclose information about the firearms used in the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
The RCMP says it cannot reveal specific information about the guns because the investigation of the February shootings at a home and school in the small community that left nine people dead, including the shooter, is active and ongoing.
The groups, however, say public discussion of the details could help prevent another tragedy, writing in a letter to RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme that students, parents and others deserve information that could help address failures in gun control law or its enforcement.
The letter says that in a mass murder investigation like the one at Tumbler Ridge operational secrecy and public accountability can coexist.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney attends a news conference at the 2026 Canada Investment Summit in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
From investment buzz to building: Canada’s major projects face hurdles, experts say
Canada’s inaugural investment summit has created a buzz that the country is open for business, but experts say the real test will be whether that momentum translates into major projects that overcome labour shortages, community concerns, environmental hurdles and lengthy approvals.
The two-day summit in Toronto included a flurry of multi-billion dollar funding announcements that Ottawa says are part of its broader goal of attracting $1 trillion in total investment in Canada over five years.
Patrick Leblond, University of Ottawa associate professor of public and international affairs, says the investor momentum sparked by the summit is critical to reducing the perceived risk of investing in large-scale projects in Canada.
Rachel Samson, vice-president of research at the Institute for Research on Public Policy, says measures like the productivity mega deduction tax policy and the streamlined regulatory approach of "one project, one review, one year" make Canada attractive to investors.
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A person in opposition to AI data centres demonstrates outside city hall in Hamilton, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Mississauga, Ont., council set to vote on temporary data centre moratorium
Mississauga city council is set to vote today on a one-year data centre moratorium.
The city is the latest in Ontario to consider a pause as it studies what guardrails it could place on energy-intensive data centres fuelling the artificial intelligence boom.
It comes as Prologis, a major U.S.-headquartered firm, pursues a two-storey data centre in a business park in the city's northwest.
Oakville last month became the first Ontario municipality to enact a pause after failed bids in Hamilton and Burlington.
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Actress Amanda Seyfried is photographed speaking to the media on the red carpet for the film "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman
Neil Peart documentary, crime films head to TIFF for Day 7
A documentary about the life and legacy of Rush drummer Neil Peart will have its world première at the Toronto International Film Festival today.
His bandmates, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, are expected to attend the screening of "Neil Peart: No One's Disciple," along with co-directors Sam Dunn and Scot McFadyen.
Peart died of brain cancer at age 67 in January 2020, and Rush recently launched their first tour since his death.
For those not able to make it to TIFF, the documentary is set to debut on CBC next Wednesday.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2026.
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