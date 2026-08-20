In the news today: Trade talks bring hope, Russian missile strikes, Alberta AI debate
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Some premiers optimistic about trade talks with U.S. ahead of extended deadline
Some of Canada's premiers say they're optimistic about Ottawa's progress in reaching a trade deal to avoid punishing tariffs from the United States.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he would put a three-day pause on 50 per cent tariffs that would have hit an array of Canadian goods just after midnight Wednesday.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he was "optimistic" about the deal, and that Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked provinces to restock American alcohol.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he hopes both countries can negotiate a deal to reduce U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, autos and lumber.
---
Relatives of a person killed during an overnight Russian attack comfort each other, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Russian missile barrage across Ukraine's capital kills at least 12 and wounds 33
A Russian missile barrage overnight has killed at least 12 people in Ukraine's capital and wounded at least 33.
Local authorities say explosions echoed across Kyiv overnight into Thursday morning, and emergency crews have pulled out people trapped under the rubble.
The strikes hit 12 locations across Kyiv, damaging residential buildings, a medical facility and an educational institution.
Russia has intensified missile attacks to wear down Kyiv's air defence stocks, while Ukraine intensifies its campaign against strategic targets inside Russian territory.
---
The Alberta flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on Thursday, July 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta technology minister met with jeers at first town hall over AI data centres
Alberta's technology minister faced jeers, badgering and boos during a town hall about the province's plans for A-I data centres.
Nate Glubish was in the central town of Lacombe late Wednesday, where hundreds expressed their distrust in the provincial government's ability to regulate the billion-dollar data centre investments.
Opponents said they were worried about a range of issues, including environmental risks, with one person telling Glubish to don his boxing gloves if the government entertained plans for another AI data centre.
Glubish says strict rules have been developed to protect local water supplies, keep power bills under control and keep developments far from residential areas.
Glubish will host a second town hall tonight in the town of Redwater, north of Edmonton in Sturgeon County, which is expected to host a $13-billion AI data centre project planned by tech giant Meta.
---
WestJet passengers deplane on the tarmac at Yellowknife Airport on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
WestJet ordered to scrap weight cap on power wheelchairs
Canada's transport regulator says WestJet is imposing an "undue barrier" on travellers living with a disability by effectively barring some power wheelchairs from its planes.
The Canadian Transportation Agency says the country's second-largest carrier must scrap its 300-pound weight cap on mobility aids on the vast majority of its aircraft before July 2027.
It says WestJet should use spreader plates to better distribute the wheelchair's weight in the cargo hold, and arrange alternative travel with other airlines until then.
The case was brought by Steven Fletcher, a former federal minister of state for transport, after he was stopped from flying with his custom wheelchair on a flight between Winnipeg and Toronto last year.
---
Sokvin Vann and her son Jordan, the duo behind BTS Army Toronto, record a video with a cellphone in Toronto on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
'It feels like a homecoming': BTS Army takes over Toronto ahead of stadium shows
Nearly four years ago, Sokvin Vann founded BTS Army Toronto, a fan club inspired by the global K-pop sensation BTS, after encouragement from her late brother.
The group, now managed by Vann and her son Jordan, has grown into a vibrant community hosting events, fundraisers, and support for local Korean businesses.
BTS, known for music touching on mental health and self-love, is set to perform sold-out shows Saturday and Sunday at Rogers Stadium, marking their first Toronto visit in more than a decade.
Toronto has embraced the event by temporarily renaming part of Yonge Street as BTS Boulevard, while a pop-up merchandise store sees crowds eager for souvenirs daily.
Ahead of the concerts, BTS Army Toronto will host fan activities and share city guides to enrich the experience.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.