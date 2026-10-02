In the news today: Canadian in orbit, Alberta separatists unmoved, k.d. lang honoured
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Canadian astronaut reaches International Space Station for six-month mission
Friday marks Canadian astronaut Jeremy Kutryk's first full day in space after he and his three crewmates blast off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center for a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.
The Alberta-born Kutryk and crew barrelled through space and emerged through a hatch onto the station late Thursday after a nearly eight-hour trip and another two hours of docking procedures.
During a brief welcome ceremony, Kutryk said his first order of business now that he's made it to the International Space Station was to get some shut-eye.
He is set to spend six months on the station conducting experiments, doing research and taking part in critical maintenance work.
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Cory Morgan speaks to supporters during an Alberta independence rally in Taber, Alta., on Sunday, June 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matthew Bruce
Alberta separatists say Ottawa prioritizing pipeline doesn't halt independence push
Alberta is on the fast track to get a new oil pipeline to the B.C. coast — but those who want the province to quit Confederation say that doesn’t move the needle on their desire to stay.
In a little more than two weeks, Albertans go to the polls for a referendum on whether to stay in Canada or launch a second, binding vote on separating.
Cory Morgan of the group Pathway to Independence says a new pipeline is positive, but doesn't change a thing for those committed to the cause of separation.
Keith Wilson of the group Let Alberta Decide says Thursday's announcement just underlines the problem that the province has to go cap in hand to Ottawa to get anything done.
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Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Frechette, greets supporters as she arrives at a community centre alongside local candidates during a campaign stop, in Montreal, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Quebec party leaders work to shore up support as campaign enters final stretch
Quebec's main party leaders are shifting their campaigns into top gear, as voters head to the polls Monday.
Several spent Thursday trying to shore up support in ridings that are expected to be tight races for their parties.
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has been asking voters to give his party a majority government, as polls show his party in the lead.
But Québéc solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal warned electors against strategic voting and urged them to vote with their hearts.
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Michael J. Fox speaks at an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the sci-fi adventure film "Back to the Future," in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Michael J. Fox to be promoted within Order of Canada at Rideau Hall today
The actor and Parkinson’s disease advocate Michael J. Fox is set to be honoured at Rideau Hall this morning.
Fox, who is already a member of the Order of Canada, is being promoted to a companion in a ceremony hosted by Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour.
Rideau Hall says the honour stems from Fox's "powerful global advocacy and unflinching honesty about Parkinson's."
Fox has raised $2.5 billion for research into the disease and has shared candid experiences about the challenges faced by those living with its symptoms.
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k.d. lang is shown at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Michael Bublé, Jann Arden among musicians to toast k.d. lang at tribute concert tonight
What's in store for Canadian crooner k.d. lang when a gaggle of friends and admirers gather to toast her in the nation's capital tonight?
She has no idea, and lang says that's fine by her as she wants to be surprised by the event, where the likes of Michael Bublé, Jann Arden and Allison Russell are set to perform.
The tribute concert at the National Arts Centre, "k.d. lang: has always been," coincides with an exhibition of lang's stagewear.
The Consort, Alta.-born singer is among Canada's most celebrated musicians, with hits such as "Constant Craving," "Miss Chatelaine," and "Crying," a duet she recorded with Roy Orbison in 1987.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.
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