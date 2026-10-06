In the news today: PQ wins minority, jet victims named, Canadian Thanksgiving tips
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Sovereigntist Parti Québécois is projected to form minority government
Quebec voters elected a Parti Québécois minority government Monday, completing a dramatic political comeback and paving the way for an eventual third sovereignty referendum.
The party captured 59 seats after the votes were counted late Monday, falling short of the 64 needed to form a majority in Quebec's national assembly.
Meanwhile, Christine Fréchette and her Coalition Avenir Québec party, which has governed the province for the past eight years, were wiped off the map, as she failed to win a seat in her hometown of Trois-Rivières.
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon told supporters in Montreal that he will work with Quebec's English speakers and Prime Minister Mark Carney when it serves Quebecers.
He's also pledged to hold a third sovereignty referendum, but only after Donald Trump leaves the White House in 2029.
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FILE — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter is seen in New York on May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
U.S. Coast Guard releases names of all six aboard missing Canadian air ambulance
The six souls who were on board a Canadian-owned air ambulance that went down off the coast of Nantucket on the weekend have been identified.
A news release from the U.S. Coast Guard late Monday said the crew of the Gulfstream G100 jet were Philip Gregory Childerhose, Thomas Henry Farquhar, Sarah Jane Paton and Jolene Beth Weir.
Officials have said the plane was en route to Boston with a patient and a family member from Bermuda — identified as 66-year-old Marilyn Lavonne Bean and her 41-year-old son Sergio Wayne Lottimore — when it lost contact with air-traffic control early Saturday.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it would send crews to Massachusetts to help search for and recover the aircraft.
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Then-B. C. Conservative Party leadership candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay, second from the right, watches as the final voting results are announced during leadership election night, beside her husband Brent Chapman, second from left, in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
OneBC says former Conservative leader Findlay and husband Chapman were threatened
Political party OneBC says former Conservative legislator Brent Chapman and his wife, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, have been subjected to a “torrent of threats and abuse from insiders.”
Chapman announced last month that he was joining OneBC to run as a candidate in the Oct. 24 election after Findlay resigned as the Conservative party leader amid a caucus revolt.
Chapman's name wasn’t on the final list of candidates released Sunday by Elections BC, and OneBC says the party and Chapman mutually decided that he wouldn’t run in the riding of Surrey South.
The statement says OneBC was excited to have Chapman join the team, but the "strains of the last few months have been enormous."
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Demonstrators attend a protest against Cornell University's handling of the 2024 fraternity-house gang rape allegations at the campus, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Ithaca, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
A crowd of students protests Cornell's response to gang rape complaint
Cornell students, professors and others have thronged a campus plaza to protest the university’s response to allegations of sexual assault at a fraternity house in 2024.
Students complained at Monday's demonstration that the Ivy League university has met sexual assault complaints with procedures and silence, instead of support.
Speakers faulted fraternities, the university trustees and Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff.
The protesters marched to present a list of demands at the school’s main administration building, which had been splashed with graffiti and damaged.
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A worker checks the cranberries as they gather the harvest in Saint-Rosaire, Que., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
A buy Canadian Thanksgiving dinner is well within reach — and budget, experts say
As patriotism makes a comeback, some Canadians are looking more closely at ingredients and product origins to make sure their Thanksgiving dinner is all-Canadian.
Paul van der Werf of Western University says Thanksgiving is a harvest feast and coincides with peak agricultural production in Canada, so most festive dishes, such as turkey and potatoes, are produced in some part of this country.
But van der Werf notes pantry items, such as spices and olive oil, can thwart the attempt to serve a 100-per-cent-Canadian meal, as Canada doesn't grow spices and imports sugar cane.
Van der Werf says there are some substitutions to make the meal truly Canadian, such as sugar beets grown in southern Alberta and processed at the Rogers factory in Taber.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.