A Missing Woman In Indonesia Has Been Found & A Python Had Swallowed Her Whole
She never came home from work.
Locals in Indonesia and the wider world in general are in shock after a missing grandma was found in the belly of a giant python at the rubber plantation where she worked.
According to local media, the 54-year-old woman identified as Jahrah was reported missing on October 23 by her husband after she didn't come home from work.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Detik News reports Jahrah was a resident of the Elephant Falls Village in Jambi, Indonesia.
The local police chief told Detik News that the man reported his wife missing in his village and asked for help with the search.
A search party only managed to find one of the woman's sandals, a knife, a headscarf and a jacket. They also found his her tools and equipment.
The woman was found the following morning on Monday inside the stomach of a 7-metre (23-foot) python.
"During the search, the team found a large python 7 meters long suspected of having preyed on the victim. Then the team immediately caught the snake to ensure that the missing victim was in the snake's stomach," Betara Jambi Police Chief AKP S Harefa told the local news outlet on Monday.
Harefa added that the victim's body was "not destroyed" when it was discovered inside the snake. It's believed the woman "had just been preyed upon."
Detik News says residents of Elephant Falls Village have since buried the woman.
Pythons kill through constriction and swallow their food whole, according to the San Diego Zoo.
Cases like this one in Indonesia where a person was swallowed are rare. Pythons typically hunt for smaller prey.
However, the snakes have occasionally grabbed people in the past. In 2018, for example, a python killed and swallowed a 54-year-old woman in Indonesia after she went out to check her garden, CBS News reports. Villagers found the snake nearby and discovered that the woman had been swallowed head first.
